Democrats seem to be working overtime to beat the clock with Barr’s investigation into how the Russia probe started … and it seems like they’re doing the same thing with the Ukraine nonsense.

Byron York’s piece on Democrats trying to hide the origins of both investigations is a humdinger:

New: Democrats don't want public to know origins of Ukraine probe like they didn't want public to know origins of Russia probe. https://t.co/R661Alcmye — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Democrats do not want the public to know. And in that, their position is familiar to anyone who has watched Washington for the last two years: The Democrats’ determination to cut off questions about the origins of the Trump-Ukraine investigation is strikingly similar to their determination to cut off questions about the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. In both cases, they fought hard to keep secret the origins of investigations that have shaken the nation, deeply divided the electorate, and affected the future of the presidency. From their point of view, it makes sense. Democrats were rattled by Republican efforts to uncover the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. The Steele dossier, the use of spies and informants to target the Trump campaign, the Carter Page wiretap, the murky start to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation — Democrats resisted GOP attempts to reveal them all. But in 2017 and 2018, Republicans controlled the House. Then-Chairman Devin Nunes used the power of the House Intelligence Committee to unearth key parts of the story. Nunes’ efforts eventually led to a Justice Department inspector general investigation whose results, expected in the coming weeks, could further damage the Democratic Trump-Russia storyline. And then there is the ongoing criminal investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

What are they hiding?

A pattern: Impeachment deposition transcripts show Democrats do not want the public to know origins of Trump-Ukraine investigation. Just like they did not want the public to know origins of Trump-Russia investigation. https://t.co/yLsuZ9zCDb — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

In both cases, Trump-Russia and now Trump-Ukraine, Democrats fought hard to keep secret the origins of investigations that have shaken the nation, deeply divided the electorate, and affected the future of the presidency. https://t.co/uquzUF7s36 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

That the whistleblower's bosses cannot fire, demote, cut pay, or otherwise retaliate against him. If disclosure = retaliation, then prohibition in preceding paragraph would have been stronger, don't you think? https://t.co/pHyGIFwFwu https://t.co/Xjud7epcGY — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

BTW, as Justice Department originally pointed out, the idea of using IC whistleblower law in a complaint against the President of the United States is nuts. https://t.co/1PP3QuuLr6 pic.twitter.com/TmaDq8YKSk — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

Nuts indeed.

Accept Democrats at their word that they really want to protect whistleblower's personal safety. It's also true that cutting off questions about whistleblower allows Dems to shut off any look at how Trump-Ukraine probe started. 1/2 https://t.co/zdOdhwnokU — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

Who was involved? What did they do? Why did some government employees think Trump-Zelensky call represented poor judgment, or a missed opportunity, while others thought it represented wrongdoing requiring congressional investigation? 2/2 https://t.co/DgA3KtI5jg — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

Seems obvious authors of ICWPA did not contemplate it being used against the president. Not what the law is about. Protections focused on prohibiting reprisals by bosses at CIA or other intel agencies. Totally crazy to use it to start impeachment. https://t.co/CEgMJZbjrE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

In Trump-Ukraine impeachment, Dems are applying lessons learned in failed Trump-Russia probe. 1) Do investigation yourself; that way you'll get result you want. 2) Stonewall inquiries into origins of probe. https://t.co/hhmqulIk2l — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

And as we all know, this investigation is not about justice or transparency but about Democrats getting what they want.

In 2017-2018, GOP controlled House. Nunes uncovered key facts about origins of Trump-Russia probe. Still going with Horowitz/Durham. Now, Dems are in charge; determined to stifle any inquiries about origins of Ukraine investigation. https://t.co/7FpWHLMped — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

Unless those details hurt the president.

Yup.

From deposition: Q: Do you know if Vindman talked to people about Trump-Zelensky call? Morrison: Yes. Q: Do you know who he spoke to? Lawyer: Don't answer that. Dems cutting off questions about probe origins. https://t.co/lv72paj86P — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 18, 2019

The whole investigation and the hearings have been a joke, but Democrats know as long as the media keep telling people they’re on the up and up and trying to protect our Democracy (even though we’re a Republic) they won’t have to worry about everyday people knowing that it’s just a game.

A tiresome, corrupt, time-sucking, expensive game.

