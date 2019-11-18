John Harwood sharing a poll from ABC News to prove Americans want Trump impeached may well be one of the saddest things we’ve seen on Twitter in a good long while. The only thing that would have made this more pathetic is if it were a CNN or MSNBC poll, but ABC is still pretty bad.

Who did they poll? The ABC News lunchroom?

From ABC:

An overwhelming 70% of Americans think President Donald Trump’s request to a foreign leader to investigate his political rival, which sits at the heart of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, was wrong, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.

A slim majority of Americans, 51%, believe Trump’s actions were both wrong and he should be impeached and removed from office. But only 21% of Americans say they are following the hearings very closely.

This is buried at the bottom:

This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel® November 16-17, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 506 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect. See the poll’s topline results and details on the methodology here.

506 adults.

Random sample.

Right.

But go ahead, John, pretend this is a big deal if it makes you feel better.

That would be the media.

Yup, sad ain’t it?

When even anti-Trump peeps have their doubts?

We’re reminded of another ABC News poll from years gone by:

Way to go, ABC, it’s another winner.

