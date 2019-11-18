John Harwood sharing a poll from ABC News to prove Americans want Trump impeached may well be one of the saddest things we’ve seen on Twitter in a good long while. The only thing that would have made this more pathetic is if it were a CNN or MSNBC poll, but ABC is still pretty bad.

“lol nothing matters” is just not true in this poll, 70% of Americans call Trump’s actions wrong a 51% majority says Trump should be impeached and removed from office numbers have moved a lot in a few months the truth is being made plain it matters https://t.co/Iw36KE6XLx — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 18, 2019

Who did they poll? The ABC News lunchroom?

From ABC:

An overwhelming 70% of Americans think President Donald Trump’s request to a foreign leader to investigate his political rival, which sits at the heart of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, was wrong, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds. A slim majority of Americans, 51%, believe Trump’s actions were both wrong and he should be impeached and removed from office. But only 21% of Americans say they are following the hearings very closely.

This is buried at the bottom:

This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel® November 16-17, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 506 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect. See the poll’s topline results and details on the methodology here.

506 adults.

Random sample.

Right.

Seriously, you showed fake Syrian war footage, you allowed the Epstein story to languish while others were victimized, & your polls told us Hillary was going to beat Trump in a landslide. You are truly are #FakeNews & liberal #Propaganda. And by the way #Epsteindidnotkillhimself — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) November 18, 2019

Coming from ABC home of fake syria coverage, protecting Epstein and vile garbage. 👏 let’s just say zero credibility — Chris White (@Neoconbuckeye) November 18, 2019

But go ahead, John, pretend this is a big deal if it makes you feel better.

The ABC NEWS who covered up for Epstein and put up fake Syria videos? — Native Californian….Democrats have destroyed it (@CNN_Sucks_) November 18, 2019

Who tf gets asked the questions in these polls. I was not once asked. Wonder how many else. — Andrew (@avogel5491) November 18, 2019

If only 21% of Americans are following the hearings closely, from where are these large numbers getting their beliefs that Trump did something wrong and should be impeached and removed? — DrM (@DrMagnolias) November 18, 2019

That would be the media.

Yup, sad ain’t it?

This was only 500 people. Don’t get me wrong. I’m as anti-tRump as anybody, but maybe lets settle down a bit over a poll of 500 people. — McClain (@mccthemonk) November 18, 2019

When even anti-Trump peeps have their doubts?

We’re reminded of another ABC News poll from years gone by:

According to an ABC poll, 70% of Americans think Trump's actions tied to Ukraine are wrong. Huh. I'm reminded of another ABC poll …https://t.co/DzaIF084AT — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 18, 2019

Way to go, ABC, it’s another winner.

