If you’re ever looking for a way NOT to win a primary look no further than the crap Pete Buttigieg pulled trying to prove black people really do endorse both him and his plan.

Seriously.

Wow.

Yesterday Pete Buttigieg put out a list of 400 Black South Carolinians that endorse him/his plan. -A lot of the people are confused because they didn’t endorse. -42 percent of the list is white. -They used stock photos from Kenya. Yet we have heard nothing from his campaign. — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) November 16, 2019

O.

M.

G.

So they put out a list of black South Carolinians who supposedly endorse him, but most of them are confused because they did NOT endorse him, almost half the list is white, and they used stock photos from Kenya.

KENYA.

This couldn’t get any worse …

Ok, it got worse.

Some explaining to do, ya’ think?

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign sent out an email telling people they needed to opt-out of being on the endorsement list. This is not how is works. pic.twitter.com/s4SruVCXiE — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) November 16, 2019

If they didn’t opt-out after receiving an email they probably didn’t see in the first place that that means they endorse him?

FOR REAL?

One of the worst parts is that one of the names Pete Buttigieg’s campaign used is Johnnie Cordero. Johnnie Cordero is the Chair of the South Carolina Black Caucus. They really thought he wouldn’t notice. — Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) November 16, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

As a black man and gay man, it’s time that I took a sledgehammer to the intellectual laziness that perpetuates the myth that African Americans are homophobic and, therefore, won’t vote for Pete Buttigieg. https://t.co/AdrMsn8OU2 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 8, 2019

Oof.

This is unbelievable. Buttigieg put out a list black ppl who endorse his plan; half are white and the others include stock photos from Kenya — and ppl were told they had to *opt out* of endorsing. This campaign is the whitest thing in the universe. https://t.co/ktcEO54LQF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 17, 2019

Whitest thing in the universe.

Perfect.

Occupy Wall Streeter drinking a pumpkin spice latte while watching The Wire thinks Buttigieg’s campaign is too white. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 17, 2019

As strategies go, this is certainly an… interesting one. — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) November 17, 2019

It’s white bread with a pimento spread. — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) November 17, 2019

Pimento salad.

Bleh.

Kamala Harris’ campaign is like “Damn that’s incompetent.” — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) November 17, 2019

Totally underrated tweet. ^

Deception doesn't get any plainer than this. — Cat Cat 73 (@CatCas2016) November 17, 2019

Welcome to the 2019 Democratic Party.

Related:

Jeez, ALWAYS wrong? Brit Hume uses Paul Krugman’s own ‘dismal record’ to politely embarrass him and it’s just PERFECT

‘We have your back’: Nikki Haley TORCHES sexist liberals in tweet defending Elise Stefanik and oh HELL YEAH

Class is in SESSION! AOC gets a BRUTAL history lesson after claiming she wants to make Dems the party of FDR again