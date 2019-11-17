If you’re ever looking for a way NOT to win a primary look no further than the crap Pete Buttigieg pulled trying to prove black people really do endorse both him and his plan.

Seriously.

Wow.

O.

M.

G.

So they put out a list of black South Carolinians who supposedly endorse him, but most of them are confused because they did NOT endorse him, almost half the list is white, and they used stock photos from Kenya.

KENYA.

This couldn’t get any worse …

Ok, it got worse.

Trending

Some explaining to do, ya’ think?

If they didn’t opt-out after receiving an email they probably didn’t see in the first place that that means they endorse him?

FOR REAL?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oof.

Whitest thing in the universe.

Perfect.

Pimento salad.

Bleh.

Totally underrated tweet. ^

Welcome to the 2019 Democratic Party.

 

Related:

Jeez, ALWAYS wrong? Brit Hume uses Paul Krugman’s own ‘dismal record’ to politely embarrass him and it’s just PERFECT

‘We have your back’: Nikki Haley TORCHES sexist liberals in tweet defending Elise Stefanik and oh HELL YEAH

Class is in SESSION! AOC gets a BRUTAL history lesson after claiming she wants to make Dems the party of FDR again

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBlack AmericansPete Buttigiegsupport