Nobody's perfect, but jeez what a dismal record. https://t.co/Ve2XCpLKFH — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 16, 2019

One of the nation’s leading doomsayers has been the New York Times’ perpetually mistaken Paul Krugman, who warned shortly after the 2016 election that Trump’s victory would trigger a global recession “with no end in sight.” We could file that under “post-election hysteria,” but as late as April of this year he was still telling crowds that the bond-market signals predicted “a pretty good chance of a recession sometime in the next year or so.” And he has kept this going all year.

You kind of get the impression his "predictions" are more from political bias rather than real analysis. — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) November 16, 2019

Honestly, it feels like his predictions are wishes because he wants Trump to fail and in doing so, the country fails. You know someone is really beyond hope with their bias when they’re actually rooting AGAINST the country.

Doesn't matter the NYtimes keeps paying him. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 17, 2019

Should Trump get all of Krugman's economics awards? Realistically, @paulkrugman should be filing for bankruptcy if he actually believed what he was saying was true. "Taking it in the shorts" as it were. — PB Firearms (@FirearmsPB) November 16, 2019

How he has a Nobel Prize for economics is confounding. He’s wrong, and not just wrong, but damn wrong in everything. — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawford11) November 16, 2019

I cant remember him ever being right — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 17, 2019

Back when I used to argue with brain dead liberals on political forums, I used to do threads titled Krugman vs Krugman. The man has no core values or principles other than to oppose GOP initiatives, even if it meant contradicting himself. — Rob Little (@RobLitt777) November 16, 2019

Krugman even debunks himself. His views routinely flip-flop based on who is President. — Reality Hammer 🗽 Saving the Republic 🇺🇸 😎 (@realityhammer) November 17, 2019

Krugman serves a useful purpose. Whatever he advises do precisely the opposite. — George Bova (@GeorgeBova) November 17, 2019

ZERO credibility! Next. — Tony Costanzo (@anbrg) November 16, 2019

