Ever since Rep. Elise Stefanik DARED call out Adam Schiff and pushed back during the Democrat’s impeachment circus, the Left has been front and center doing their best (worst) to try and silence her.

Because as we all know, liberals are very pro-woman, unless of course the woman in question disagrees with them or their agenda and then the name-calling and attacks really come out. Looking at you, George Conway.

Nikki Haley came out swinging to defend Stefanik and offer her support:

Liberals are pro women until we say or think something they don’t like then the name calling begins. @RepStefanik, keep up the great fight. We have your back. ❤️🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 16, 2019

And if anyone knows how awful liberals are to women who disagree with them, it’s Nikki Haley.

How funny the libs are. They attack ant strong conservative woman but idolize the crazies like AOC — Corrine Miklosh (@CorrineMiklosh) November 16, 2019

It’s all about what women can do for them, not what they can do for women.

By far, the people most attacked & harassed by liberals, are the people who don’t share their ideology in groups they think they own. — Ben Orr 🤷‍♂️ (@theREALbenORR) November 16, 2019

Can you guys imagine the FIT the Left would have thrown if a Republican man talked to a Democratic woman like this? Buildings on fire, protests in the street … IT WOULD BE ANARCHY. The media would spend days covering how Trump has influenced the Republican Party to be even more sexist and they’d prattle on and on about how the woman ‘persisted’ in the face of evil or something.

But since Elise is a Republicans she has it comin’.

They’re so damn predictable.

