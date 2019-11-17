Someone really really REALLY needs to get Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a history book.

Maybe two of them. And make sure they both have lots of pictures in them because holy cow …

I want to be the party of the New Deal again. The party of the Civil Rights Act,

the one that electrified this nation and fights for all people. For that, many would call us radical.

But we aren’t “pushing the party left,”

we are bringing the party home.pic.twitter.com/wLeDaxCHkZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 17, 2019

You think she really knows who FDR was? That he literally put people in internment camps? Not to mention The New Deal only extended the Great Depression …

And wow, she thinks Democrats were the party of civil rights? They filibustered the act for months.

Granted, she was campaigning for Bernie Sanders when she was babbling this spectacular nonsense but still.

“It’s time that we become the party of FDR again. It’s time for us to become the party of the Civil Rights Act again. It’s time for us to become the party that fights for queer liberation again, the anti-war party, a party that establishes peace and prosperity.” –@AOC pic.twitter.com/8APqzdFiNV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 16, 2019

What the heck is Queer Liberation?

And again with the civil rights claim.

Her base probably buys into the myth that the parties magically switched places. Because you know, a bunch of Republicans who opposed slavery and fought for civil rights totally decided to turn into racist Democrats one day.

Yeah, that seems totally legit.

You were the party that voted against the CRA. It would not have passed without the GOP. — Scottergate 👻💀🎃 (@Scottergate) November 17, 2019

Republicans voted in the civil rights act. Democrats tried to filibuster it. — ☢️Aaron☢️ (@weareinsanehere) November 17, 2019

Nope, you’re going FAR left. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 17, 2019

You’re pound for pound the dumbest person in Congress. — Phil, now with more Pizzazz (@philllosoraptor) November 17, 2019

The new deal was a disaster that elongated the the Depression …. we the only country calls it the Great Depression…. because we had 2nd dip in 1938. You were an Econ major and don’t know that? pic.twitter.com/MO9jOVXJ7T — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 17, 2019

Hey @AOC Only 60% of House Dems and 69% of Senate Dems voted for the Civil Rights Act. The Republican support of the Legislation 75 of House Reps and 82% of Senate Reps got the bill passed. LEARN HISTORY! — David Korkowski (@d_korkowski) November 17, 2019

I hope you get invited to Trump’s re-election party. You’ve earned it ma’am — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) November 17, 2019

The party that interned American citizens, that blocked anti-lynching legislation, that spawned the KKK. Sounds wonderful. — Frank (@FHughesAuthor) November 17, 2019

you are literally the crazy party and even Obama is telling you to chill out. — Frank @ Trending Views (@TrendingViews1) November 17, 2019

The Dems filibustered the civil rights act for 75 days in the Senate when it was introduced to the floor…learn your History…unless, of course, this is the kind of action you were referring to🤨 — jk9407 (@JK199407) November 17, 2019

Not to mention FDR LITERALLY PUT PEOPLE IN CAMPS, AOC.

You have to wonder if she even understands how ridiculous the things are that come out of her mouth sometimes.

Well, Democrats weren’t exactly the party of “Civil rights” either, so there is no “again” to go back to.https://t.co/e0nczQPx9H — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) November 17, 2019

Democrats try very hard to deny their past while taking credit for what Republicans actually did …

Some things never change.