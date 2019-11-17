Someone really really REALLY needs to get Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a history book.

Maybe two of them. And make sure they both have lots of pictures in them because holy cow …

You think she really knows who FDR was? That he literally put people in internment camps? Not to mention The New Deal only extended the Great Depression …

And wow, she thinks Democrats were the party of civil rights? They filibustered the act for months.

Granted, she was campaigning for Bernie Sanders when she was babbling this spectacular nonsense but still.

What the heck is Queer Liberation?

And again with the civil rights claim.

*sigh*

Her base probably buys into the myth that the parties magically switched places. Because you know, a bunch of Republicans who opposed slavery and fought for civil rights totally decided to turn into racist Democrats one day.

Yeah, that seems totally legit.

Radical.

Heh.

Congrats!

Oh, wait.

True story.

Yeah, pass.

Not to mention FDR LITERALLY PUT PEOPLE IN CAMPS, AOC.

You have to wonder if she even understands how ridiculous the things are that come out of her mouth sometimes.

Democrats try very hard to deny their past while taking credit for what Republicans actually did …

Some things never change.

