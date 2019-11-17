Thank goodness for journos like Byron York who take the time to break down these crazy transcripts and pull together what’s most important for people following along to know. We’ve honestly lost count of the number of times we’ve looked to Byron, Sean Davis, Mollie Hemingway, and many others to help us understand what exactly is going on with these numerous and quite honestly exhausting investigations.

Byron spent a good amount of time on Tim Morrison’s transcript …

Dems release transcript of Tim Morrison impeachment deposition. Senior NSC Director for Russia, Europe. Fiona Hill's replacement, Alexander Vindman's boss. https://t.co/k9EBvmiE4x — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Vindman’s boss.

That’s key here.

Keep reading.

Morrison is asked about Vindman's testimony that his, Vindman's, proposed edits to rough transcript of Trump-Zelensky call were not included in final version. Yes, they were, says Morrison. pic.twitter.com/SluEvMhLcC — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Man, these folks cannot keep track of their own edits. Remember the Strzok mess when they confused his notes with another agent’s?

In Dems' deposition, Morrison explains the ellipses in Trump-Zelensky rough transcript. pic.twitter.com/Vj8Ki2pmLc — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Could monkeys fly out of his butt?

Sure, they could.

Morrison: 'Fiona [Hill] and others had raised concerns about [Vindman's] judgment.' pic.twitter.com/C9AJ2VcbFt — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Shocker.

Morrison: 'I had concerns about Lt. Col. Vindman's judgment.' (Discussion is about 8/22/19 call between Morrison & Taylor.) pic.twitter.com/yL7ldlECpb — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Double shocker.

Morrison did not characterize the Trump-Zelensky call as perfect: pic.twitter.com/Wb82y8XuhT — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

NSC handling of Trump-Zelensky call is part of Dem impeachment inquiry. But Schiff will not allow any discussion of who Vindman discussed call with. (Van Gelder is Morrison's lawyer.) pic.twitter.com/6VRtmCcunq — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

No wonder they want Schiff to testify.

Morrison has a different recollection about Vindman's reaction to July 25 Trump-Zelensky call than Vindman does. pic.twitter.com/FRsDSlyN0x — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

On issue of whether Ukraine knew about withheld aid prior to August 28. Vindman says he heard 'light queries' from Ukrainians. Morrison says: Vindman never told me: pic.twitter.com/cY7bh4rp05 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

This just makes Vindman’s testimony look dicey and Schiff look even more desperate.

Morrison describes what Vindman said to him about Trump-Zelensky call. Note: Morrison describes just one conversation. There was at least one other call-related Morrison-Vindman communication, but Schiff will not allow it to be discussed. pic.twitter.com/n33U98cY4L — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

What is Schiff hiding?

He set the rules Morrison's lawyer was following. Schiff controlled everything in depositions.https://t.co/iXzo4O7IZ4 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

This just gets worse and worse.

The interagency strikes again: The president can't look into alleged Burisma corruption because it's not part of the formal interagency policy process. pic.twitter.com/x7gDi0ZTAE — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh at this point we’ll never stop crying.

Tim Morrison, top NSC guy for Russia/Europe, had literally never heard of black ledger until Dem impeachment deposition. pic.twitter.com/rSHgtps6r0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Morrison elaborates on what he says are Vindman's judgment issues. But can't give multiple examples; Schiff has forbidden. pic.twitter.com/n8XtqRmo9b — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Schiff won’t allow.

Shiff has forbidden.

Schiff has silenced.

The interagency again. Morrison: Lt. Col. Vindman was deeply concerned that 'he would be seen by the interagency as not being relevant.' pic.twitter.com/QdfCdsgrSa — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Vindman really wanted to be important here.

Morrison: 'I had concerns that [Vindman] did not exercise

appropriate judgment as to whom he would say what.' But Republicans not allowed to pursue; might reveal hints about whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/rzIBaOrfP9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Morrison knew Vindman was mad about not being included on VP trip; Vindman thought it made him, Vindman, look bad to the interagency. Morrison concerned; made sure he had witness when Vindman came to talk. pic.twitter.com/M2TJ0E48XC — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Someone was mad.

Even Rep. Swalwell bumps up against the Schiff no-talk-about-whistleblower rules. pic.twitter.com/vxxS8Qf8pO — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

Big question in Dem impeachment hearings: Who is more important, the president, or the interagency? pic.twitter.com/1V24EoQOwP — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

In earlier deposition, Chairman Schiff said whistleblower has a 'statutory right to anonymity.' That is not correct. In Morrison deposition, Schiff says WB 'has a right to anonymity.' pic.twitter.com/Gm70p1rMme — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 17, 2019

What a disaster.

We suppose this is what happens when you’re so desperate to make something out of nothing that you’ll do whatever you have to …

