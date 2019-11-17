Remember when Michelle Obama babbled something about how when the Right goes low the Left should go high?

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man, we’ve known all along these ‘moral betters’ and scolds were projecting their own crap behavior on those they disagreed with but watching the way the Left has lost their ever-loving minds over Elise Stefanik, all we can say is wow. These are some really and truly horrible people.

Guy Benson was good enough to screenshot two of our favorites …

our moral betters are furnishing us with new rules #projection pic.twitter.com/Wcjy0qRqCx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 17, 2019

Nothing says you’re a feminist like crapping all over another woman and calling her trash.

GIRL POWER YO. Suppor women!

Cows. *smh*

This is what makes us nuts, they spend months (years) accusing the Right of being sexist and awful to women and then they show us the hypocritical harpies from Hell they really are.

Imagine the blowback if a prominent male figure on the right called one of them "trashy". — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 17, 2019

Chrissy would lose her mind for DAYS on end and Joan would probably go on MSNBC and blame Trump for creating a hate-filled environment for women.

These women are just a joke at this point, folks, time to point and laugh.

Women supporting women. — Becky (@ReformedLib928) November 17, 2019

The party of tolerance! — john mahoney (@jcmahoney13) November 17, 2019

They've been projecting for at least 3 years… — Mike Aron (@TheMikeAron) November 17, 2019

It’s all disgusting — Denise Tucker (@vagirl23185) November 17, 2019

#Evergreen

“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other!” — What Difference Does It Make? (@Craaazzyuuh) November 17, 2019

Ding ding ding.

They are proud of this?! Disgusting. — katewhompas (@KatEWhompas) November 17, 2019

They’re going high or something.

Yeah, that’s it.

Related:

‘Whitest thing in the UNIVERSE’: Pete Buttigieg’s stunt to prove black people really DO like him backfires in a HUGE way

Jeez, ALWAYS wrong? Brit Hume uses Paul Krugman’s own ‘dismal record’ to politely embarrass him and it’s just PERFECT

‘We have your back’: Nikki Haley TORCHES sexist liberals in tweet defending Elise Stefanik and oh HELL YEAH

Class is in SESSION! AOC gets a BRUTAL history lesson after claiming she wants to make Dems the party of FDR again