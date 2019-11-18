Another witness, another dumpster fire of contradictions, lies, and other inconsistencies that only prove Adam Schiff and the Democrats are just desperate to find anything they can actually impeach Trump for. We’ve gone from Russian collusion, to sh*tholes, to the NFL kneeling, to Trump insulting ‘The Squad’, to obstruction, to Ukraine, to quid pro quo, to bribery … and it’s been one nothing-burger after another.

Democrats would be better off just admitting they want Trump gone because they can’t deal with the fact that he beat them in 2016 and will likely beat them again next year.

Trump War Room took David Holmes’ written statement apart in a thread well worth your time.

And it’s in writing.

Hrm.

Trending

We’ve come to the conclusion government peeps suck at taking and keeping notes.

Things that make you go hrmmmm … again.

Oopsie.

Even more oopsie.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

YIKES.

That’s the thing about telling the TRUTH.

You don’t have to ‘remember’ anything, it just is.

Hey, at least he admits he’s biased and has an agenda here.

Kudos?

Related:

ADORBS: John Harwood media-gasms over anti-Trump poll shared by outlet that lied about Syrian footage and buried Epstein story

How DARE you? Robert J. O’Neill, the SEAL who got bin Laden, BLASTS Joe Biden for exploiting troops to trash Trump

‘Had concerns about Vindman’s judgment’: Byron York breaks down Tim Morrison’s transcript and it AIN’T lookin’ good for Schiff

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David HolmesSchifftestimonyTrump War Room