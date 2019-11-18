Another witness, another dumpster fire of contradictions, lies, and other inconsistencies that only prove Adam Schiff and the Democrats are just desperate to find anything they can actually impeach Trump for. We’ve gone from Russian collusion, to sh*tholes, to the NFL kneeling, to Trump insulting ‘The Squad’, to obstruction, to Ukraine, to quid pro quo, to bribery … and it’s been one nothing-burger after another.

Democrats would be better off just admitting they want Trump gone because they can’t deal with the fact that he beat them in 2016 and will likely beat them again next year.

After Marie Yovanovitch hurt Democrats' impeachment drive, Adam Schiff's squad held another SECRET hearing & selectively leaked a statement from State Dept bureaucrat David Holmes. While media spreads Holmes' selective narrative, Americans can't see his answers to key questions. pic.twitter.com/807M8e0dKu — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Trump War Room took David Holmes’ written statement apart in a thread well worth your time.

THREAD: SIX BIG PROBLEMS with David Holmes' written statement. First and foremost, it SIGNIFICANTLY contradicts Bill Taylor's public testimony in multiple ways. https://t.co/NvSROYVVYU — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Bill Taylor testified he did not know about the July 26 phone call until November 8, when David Holmes told him about it. But Holmes claims he told Taylor about the call in August. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

And it’s in writing.

Hrm.

Bill Taylor testified that he takes detailed notes about all of his conversations, & that his October 22 closed-door deposition was based on those notes. But he says he did not know about the July 26 phone call at the time of his deposition. Apparently it is not in his notes. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

We’ve come to the conclusion government peeps suck at taking and keeping notes.

That's significant because David Holmes claims he not only told Bill Taylor about the call in August, but he also claims he immediately told many of his embassy colleagues and repeatedly referenced it in meetings. Why did Taylor never hear about it from one of those people? — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Things that make you go hrmmmm … again.

The second big problem with David Holmes' written statement is that he gets a very basic fact wrong, misremembering the entire timeline of events. Holmes says the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, occurred in July. In fact, it occurred a full month prior, in June. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Oopsie.

It's not a simple typo. David Holmes cites the G20 as part of a chronological argument against POTUS. He also says POTUS/Putin G20 meeting sent a "signal of lack of support for Ukraine." But in April Trump invited Zelenskyy to White House & told him "we're with you all the way" — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Even more oopsie.

3rd problem: David Holmes' statement does not explain why his hearing suddenly failed. Holmes sat across the table from Sondland & POTUS was not on speakerphone. Holmes supposedly overheard everything about Ukraine, but says he couldn't hear POTUS once the call turned to Sweden — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

4th problem: David Holmes admits he consumed alcohol before allegedly overhearing the phone call from across the table. pic.twitter.com/vkMTiPtU31 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

YIKES.

5th problem: David Holmes' written statement includes supposedly exact quotes from the July phone call, but the quotes are solely based on his four-month-old memories. He admits "I did not take notes," and it did not occur to him to come forward about the call until last week. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

That’s the thing about telling the TRUTH.

You don’t have to ‘remember’ anything, it just is.

6th problem: David Holmes admits he is motivated to bolster Democrats' case for impeachment. Holmes wrote that after seeing "press reports noting the lack of first-hand evidence" & hearings are based on "hearsay," he decided what he allegedly overheard 4 months ago was relevant. — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2019

Hey, at least he admits he’s biased and has an agenda here.

Kudos?

Related:

ADORBS: John Harwood media-gasms over anti-Trump poll shared by outlet that lied about Syrian footage and buried Epstein story

How DARE you? Robert J. O’Neill, the SEAL who got bin Laden, BLASTS Joe Biden for exploiting troops to trash Trump

‘Had concerns about Vindman’s judgment’: Byron York breaks down Tim Morrison’s transcript and it AIN’T lookin’ good for Schiff