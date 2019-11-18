So many (too many) questions keep popping up about the Ukraine investigation, like this nugget about whistleblower Eric Ciaramella and Steele-dossier connected Victoria Nunland getting regular Ukraine policy updates from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Why?

WTF were they up to?

FOIA Emails: Eric Ciaramella, Victoria Nuland Received Regular Updates from Top Official at Soros' Open Society Foundations https://t.co/2e8Kjvdri9 — RedState (@RedState) November 18, 2019

From our sister site, RedState:

Emails obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by conservative group Citizens United show that Jeff Goldstein, a senior policy analyst for Eurasia at George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, kept CIA officer Eric Ciaramella and former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, Victoria Nuland, regularly informed on Ukraine policy.

So many sneaky, dirty little connections here, right?

These emails were obtained in 2018 by Citizens United as part of an investigation into Victoria Nuland. But, lo and behold, it turns out the alleged whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, was also included in the communications loop between Soros’ organization and the State Department. I am aware that Ciaramella has not been formally confirmed to be the whistleblower, but if he does turn out to be the one who filed the complaint, here is some pretty devastating evidence of his involvement with the deep state.

Has there been any doubt?

From Breitbart:

Eric Ciaramella, whom Real Clear Investigations suggests is the likely so-called whistleblower, received emails about Ukraine policy from a top director at George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. The emails informed Ciaramella and a handful of other Obama administration foreign policy officials about Soros’s whereabouts, the contents of Soros’s private meetings about Ukraine and a future meeting the billionaire activist was holding with the prime minister of Ukraine. A primary recipient of the Open Society emails along with Ciaramella was then-Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland, who played a central role in the anti-Trump dossier affair. Nuland, with whom Ciaramella worked closely, received updates on Ukraine issues from dossier author Christopher Steele in addition to her direct role in facilitating the dossier within the Obama administration.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

Exactly why I want the House to move towards Articles of Impeachment. The Senate can then subpoena Ciaramella, Schiff, Soros, Chalupa and Hunter Biden. Citizens need to hear their testimony. — Eran Quinlan (@EranQuinlan) November 18, 2019

Wouldn’t that be somethin’?

Eric “Charlie” CIARAMELLA, come on down! pic.twitter.com/oXcQ836Np9 — Thaddeus Wojcik (@WojcikLawFirm) November 18, 2019

HA! YES!

