Brit Hume is definitely onto something here.

Well, Real Clear Investigations is responsible FOR the piece but anytime Brit shares an article you know it is something worth reading.

And he was right about this one, as usual.

Unproven claims against Trump are simply described as “unverified.” Similar claims against Biden are said to be based on “no evidence.” https://t.co/guCxAIDZWR — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 18, 2019

From Real Clear Investigations:

For three years many of journalism’s most prestigious news outlets won acclaim for making and repeating claims President Trump and his team had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. No accusation, from secret meetings in Prague to tales of prostitutes peeing on beds, was deemed unfit to print. When they wanted to signal to readers that they were conveying claims instead of facts, their hedge words of choice – “unverified” or “not yet proved” were favorites – strongly suggested that confirmation was on the way. Call it the Trump Standard. Now those same news outfits are observing a new standard of proof, at least when it involves former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who enjoyed a lucrative relationship with a Ukrainian gas company. This new norm demands that, absent definitive proof, assertions must be labeled as “without evidence” or said to be supported by “no evidence.” Call it the Biden Standard.

So we have a Trump Standard and a Biden Standard.

Sort of like how we had a Trump Standard and a Hillary Standard.

These people never change.

Word Play … They are champs at it. — Sleepy Wizard (@sleepywizard) November 18, 2019

I think @ScottAdamsSays coined a word for it (it's not a winning strategy, but instead a pre-requisite to graduate studies at #LoserThinkUniversity pic.twitter.com/mroVEuCpDE — Ken Moore, Confusopoly Translator (@KenatGV) November 18, 2019

And the best part is, it's all plausibly deniable. "We _said_ they were unverified, didn't we?" As in, "about to be verified," and run at the rate of a thousand to one, given front-page priority, etc. Primacy of position matters, and it speaks volumes. — stephenf (@emncaity) November 18, 2019

The 'double standard' norm that has been established by the MSM has changed America's identity. She is no longer seen as standing up for fairness and due process when her mainstream media is propagandised for the left. — Cattleman's Daughter (@RegenaMitchell) November 18, 2019

That’s what happens when narrative becomes more important than reality.

Related:

The Hill vows to ‘review’ John Solomon’s Ukraine articles after Yovanovitch blames HIS work for false allegations (he says bring it)

Someone’s in DEEP Schiff: White House official Kash Patel suing Adam Schiff and POLITICO for leaking false Ukraine info

Once a leaker ALWAYS a leaker: Ruh-roh, even more bad news about Vindman and it’s NOT looking good for Adam Schiff