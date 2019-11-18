Marie Yovanovitch’s entire testimony was one long and overly-emotional nothing burger, especially since she had zero knowledge of the phone call that Schiff and the Democrats seem to think will sink Trump’s presidency. Really, what it turned into was a bunch of whining that she lost her job; perhaps this was Schiff’s attempt to make Trump look like a big meanie.

Who knows?

One of the more pathetic things she did was claim John Solomon’s Ukraine columns in The Hill were used to push false allegations.

Yovanovitch says John Solomon's columns were used to push false allegations https://t.co/lxUAW6Q0qh pic.twitter.com/B1asuu1TBU — The Hill (@thehill) November 15, 2019

Sure.

From The Hill:

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified Friday that a shadow campaign led by Rudy Giuliani and his associates appeared to be behind what she said were false attacks against her that led to her ouster. She singled out columns in The Hill written by former conservative opinion contributor John Solomon, which the staff counsel to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) highlighted during the committee’s second public impeachment hearing.

Gosh, it sounds to us like Schiff doesn’t like it when the media doesn’t support his narrative. Then again, he is being sued by a WH official for working with another outlet to push impeachment propaganda so we’re not entirely surprised by this.

The Hill vows to review John Solomon's columns: https://t.co/3QUFAUadHL — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) November 18, 2019

Considering the news that broke today about a White House official suing Schiff and POLITICO, we wonder when POLITICO will review their columns.

Solomon handled this with class and confidence.

I welcome The Hill’s review of my Ukraine columns and suggested it myself a month ago. I believe it won’t be hard for The Hill to review these since all my source documents and original interviews are linked for all to see. Plus witnesses have affirmed much of what I wrote. — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 18, 2019

In other words, bring it on.

It amazes me how the left will try and destroy everyone who goes against their narrative, and I mean everyone. — EOT (@onthevergetime) November 18, 2019

Nothing amazes or shocks us anymore. The Left has proven the end justifies the means no matter what in their little world.

Keep up the good work John. Apparently being honest gets you in hot water these days 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael (@MichaelPerroneJ) November 18, 2019

Reporting news versus narrative is apparently a big no-no.

Who knew?

You represent the best of journalism. I thank you for your dedication to fact finding and reporting. Hoping that one day young journalists, looking for a satisfying career, will learn from your example and take pride in their work. — Stacy (@tradingstacy) November 18, 2019

This is great; in trying to get you shut down or proved wrong, they’re going to get your reporting the non-Fox exposure it deserves, that other outlets have been trying hard to avoid, and open a lot of eyes. Maybe now the right questions will have to be asked… — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) November 18, 2019

You're a Patriot John, thank you for all your hard work Sir! — Steve B (@StephenFBatres) November 18, 2019

What is the dispute about? It all seems muddled at this point. The goal is to discredit you. You're obviously over the target. Clarity is needed if you want people to come to your defense. — Median Politics (@MedianPolitics) November 18, 2019

They need to discredit him and anyone making their Ukraine claims look dumber by the day.

John, if you behaved like the rest of Corperate Media to enable illegal leaks and shill for the Obama Era IC, you would be treated as a hero. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 18, 2019

Yup.

Must be doing something right 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Susan (Shaw) Schlatter (@SusanSchlatter) November 18, 2019

How dare you report the truth when it contradicts the leftist narrative. What are you, some kind of journalist? — Jim Silberman (@jedsilb) November 18, 2019

The nerve.

Related:

Someone’s in DEEP Schiff: White House official Kash Patel suing Adam Schiff and POLITICO for leaking false Ukraine info

Once a leaker ALWAYS a leaker: Ruh-roh, even more bad news about Vindman and it’s NOT looking good for Adam Schiff

Ukraine hoax FAILING, eh? Brian Stelter SQUEES breaking the news House Dems to investigate if Trump lied to Mueller