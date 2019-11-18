Marie Yovanovitch’s entire testimony was one long and overly-emotional nothing burger, especially since she had zero knowledge of the phone call that Schiff and the Democrats seem to think will sink Trump’s presidency. Really, what it turned into was a bunch of whining that she lost her job; perhaps this was Schiff’s attempt to make Trump look like a big meanie.

Who knows?

One of the more pathetic things she did was claim John Solomon’s Ukraine columns in The Hill were used to push false allegations.

Sure.

From The Hill:

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified Friday that a shadow campaign led by Rudy Giuliani and his associates appeared to be behind what she said were false attacks against her that led to her ouster.

She singled out columns in The Hill written by former conservative opinion contributor John Solomon, which the staff counsel to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) highlighted during the committee’s second public impeachment hearing.

Gosh, it sounds to us like Schiff doesn’t like it when the media doesn’t support his narrative. Then again, he is being sued by a WH official for working with another outlet to push impeachment propaganda so we’re not entirely surprised by this.

Considering the news that broke today about a White House official suing Schiff and POLITICO, we wonder when POLITICO will review their columns.

Solomon handled this with class and confidence.

In other words, bring it on.

Nothing amazes or shocks us anymore. The Left has proven the end justifies the means no matter what in their little world.

Reporting news versus narrative is apparently a big no-no.

Who knew?

They need to discredit him and anyone making their Ukraine claims look dumber by the day.

Yup.

The nerve.

 

