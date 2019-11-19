Benny Johnson put together a thread of various clips from Nick Fuentes in response to his conflict with TPUSA.

Warning, this thread includes content that is not safe for work so we humbly suggest if you’re going to listen to the clips you do so wearing earbuds/headphones.

THREAD* Recently, there has been some confusion about who Nick Fuentes is. It’s time for the authoritative deep-dive on Fuentes. Disturbing videos of Fuentes have surfaced. Fuentes claims he is being “smeared” & “taken out of context.” Let’s let Nick speak for himself: — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes has claimed he was trolling and or just being funny and that it’s a ‘Generation Z thing’.

Posting the rest without comment.

Fuentes is a Racist: Fuentes was at the Charlottesville white supremacy and Nazi march Fuentes posted just HOURS after Heather Heyer was killed that the event as “incredible” and said “You will not replace us” and that “a tidal wave of white identity is coming” Documentation: pic.twitter.com/ahTNM8vKST — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Believes in Racial Segregation: On Jim Crow Segregation: "It was better for them (African Americans) too — They had to drink out of a different water fountain, big f*cking deal. Oh no, they had to go to different schools. Who cares grow up” Watch him say it. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/qBcL2jej1n — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes is a Holocaust Denier: Fuentes has compared Jews killed in the Holocaust to baked cookies and has questioned the actual number of victims killed in the Holocaust adding that “the Math doesn’t seem to add up there”. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/k7EvSg18vF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Uses Slurs to Describe Jews and Gay People: He has criticized @RubinReport for being “Gay and Jewish” and referred to him as “Jewy Jewstein” pic.twitter.com/pihrM9gCM7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Is Deeply Anti-Semitic and Racist: When asked if he is hurt in his daily existence by Jews, Fuentes replied: “I told you yes, absolutely” He also said it would be “degenerate” for a white person to have sex with a black person. pic.twitter.com/6THBfypAfH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Is Unabashedly Sexist: Are you a woman? Well, Fuentes doesn’t think you should have political opinions and doesn’t believe you should have the Right to Vote. He is also perfectly fine using disparaging remarks like “slut” and “bitch” to describe women. pic.twitter.com/FztgbSGuF5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes on Rape: “It’s just so not a big deal” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/EVQ5KwTIwq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Hates Gay People Check out how he talks about Iraq War Veteran @robsmithonline because of his sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/bVLBymKw8V — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Runs The Alt-Right 2.0 Fuentes has attempted to distance himself from Alt-Right Leader Richard Spencer, however, he agreed with him on many things. He Called the “White” in “White Nationalist” “Redundant” implying it doesn’t change the meaning of the word. pic.twitter.com/3Opr9YQzHK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes is Endorsed By America’s Leading White Nationalist: Richard Spencer has called Fuentes the “Perfect Figure to Lead” a “neo-Alt Right”

(https://t.co/egpdZycwB4) pic.twitter.com/Xe80nruYFo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Was Upset When Trump Disavowed White Supremacy: After Charlottesville, Nick said it was “very cucked” for President Trump to disavow White Supremacy and told @DineshDSouza to “go to hell” for talking about it. pic.twitter.com/mWTevj15aq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

That Is Because Fuentes Is A White Supremacist: In a similar style analogy, Fuentes talks about how he is a “White Board Nationalist” and expresses his distaste for “Black Boards” pic.twitter.com/fQnQmYzt1n — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes Is A Believer In Leftist Authoritarianism And Identity Politics: Fuentes said that if Antifa were waving the banner of Mussolini or calling for Fascism, he would be “joining them” and that it would be a “great thing” for them to storm DC and take over the country. pic.twitter.com/v1schAotvQ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes – Leader Of The Alt-Right 2.0: Nick Fuentes basically admits that he shares views with the original “Alt-Right” & that he said they can be “fellow travelers” but he doesn’t want to call himself the “worst political brand” He admits he’s trying to mainstream their ideas pic.twitter.com/ioTjMJyUOt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Perhaps some conservatives do not yet fully understand the vile hatred Fuentes represents — hopefully this thread has made it more clear who he is and what he believes. Others have avoided comment. We're passed that. To ignore the full truth would be a horrible mistake. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

@NickJFuentes should not be protected or coddled by the conservative movement We should disavow this tiny Angry man standing in front of his tiny green screen If we don’t disavow hatred, racism, identity politics and open antisemitism — how are we any different from the Left? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

Fuentes’ response to Benny’s thread:

“Let’s let Nick speak for himself.” Yea let’s let me speak for myself by picking out a dozen short clips out of thousands of hours of content to create the desired perception of me and simultaneously refuse to engage with me or debate me. You are desperate, this isn’t working. https://t.co/7FtpocqDSQ — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 19, 2019

All those clips Benny tweeted are actually kino. I have so many fans of the show saying friends of theirs are sending them these clips laughing about them. This whole approach is completely backfiring. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 19, 2019

