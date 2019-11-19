As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell appeared to aggressively and loudly fart on live television during his interview on Hardball last night while babbling about impeaching Trump. Now, Hardball has come out and claimed it was a coffee cup ‘scraping’ across the desk but eh … ain’t nobody buyin’ that.

Swalwell should be pleased, he’s finally trending on Twitter. Granted, it’s not exactly a good reason to trend, but hey, it’s a trend, right? And c’mon, he inspired one of the funniest trends we’ve seen on Twitter in quite some time, #SwalwellAMovie.

Here are some of the ‘best’:

Some people seem to think his fart was more of a shart; to be honest, both are trending at this point.

I AM FARTACUS!

