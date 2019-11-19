As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell appeared to aggressively and loudly fart on live television during his interview on Hardball last night while babbling about impeaching Trump. Now, Hardball has come out and claimed it was a coffee cup ‘scraping’ across the desk but eh … ain’t nobody buyin’ that.
Swalwell should be pleased, he’s finally trending on Twitter. Granted, it’s not exactly a good reason to trend, but hey, it’s a trend, right? And c’mon, he inspired one of the funniest trends we’ve seen on Twitter in quite some time, #SwalwellAMovie.
Here are some of the ‘best’:
Blown Alone #SwalwellAMovie
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 19, 2019
Shartnado
#SwalwellAMovie
— 📚🏈 Bama Football Belle📚 (@MyBamaBelle528) November 19, 2019
Good Will Sharting#SwalwellAMovie
— Dawn (@aurora_g96) November 19, 2019
Some people seem to think his fart was more of a shart; to be honest, both are trending at this point.
Fartacus #SwalwellAMovie
— Randy Clemens™ #MJMStrategiesRadio (@bostonrandy) November 19, 2019
I AM FARTACUS!
Butch Assidy and the Sundance Skid #SwalwellAMovie
I don't know if I can stop
— John Duffner (@97_JDD) November 19, 2019
Shart Wars#SwalwellAMovie
— @c13489 (@c13489) November 19, 2019
One Farts Over the Cuckoo's Nest#SwalwellAMovie
— Mr. Opurt (@swpanther17) November 19, 2019
Close Encounters of the Turd Kind#SwalwellAMovie
— BigDadio (@BigDadios) November 19, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
O Brother Where Fart Thou?#SwalwellAMovie
— Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019
Jurassic Shart #SwalwellAMovie
— Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) November 19, 2019
That would be a big one.
Just sayin’.
Blast Of The Mohicans#SwalwellAMovie
— Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019
Forrest Dump #SwalwellAMovie
— Ramen Numerals (@mattreyu05) November 19, 2019
Toot Fast, Toot Furious#SwalwellAMovie
— Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019
Fart & Away #SwalwellAMovie
— Contrary Sari (@FoundersGirl) November 19, 2019
#SwalwellAMovie
Goodsmellas
— Lizzy Lou Who 🍂🍃 (@_wintergirl93) November 19, 2019
A Few Good Farts #SwalwellAMovie
— Randy Clemens™ #MJMStrategiesRadio (@bostonrandy) November 19, 2019
#SwalwellAMovie
Gone with the Wind
— Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) November 19, 2019
We see what he did here.
The Brown Mile #SwalwellAMovie
— Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) November 19, 2019
#SwalwellAMovie
Raiders of the Lost Fart
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 19, 2019
Backdraft. #SwalwellAMovie
— Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) November 19, 2019
HA!
Fart Club #SwalwellAMovie
— Coach (@1970sBallCoach) November 19, 2019
The first rule of Fart Club is you do NOT talk about Fart Club.
BRB, dying.
#SwalwellAMovie
The Farting
— Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) November 19, 2019
Dragonfart #SwalwellAMovie pic.twitter.com/coGaVgybth
— The Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) November 19, 2019
The Great Escape #SwalwellAMovie pic.twitter.com/rbVUpJYjWQ
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 19, 2019
And to think, this site is still free.
