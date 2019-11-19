As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell appeared to aggressively and loudly fart on live television during his interview on Hardball last night while babbling about impeaching Trump. Now, Hardball has come out and claimed it was a coffee cup ‘scraping’ across the desk but eh … ain’t nobody buyin’ that.

Swalwell should be pleased, he’s finally trending on Twitter. Granted, it’s not exactly a good reason to trend, but hey, it’s a trend, right? And c’mon, he inspired one of the funniest trends we’ve seen on Twitter in quite some time, #SwalwellAMovie.

Here are some of the ‘best’:

Blown Alone #SwalwellAMovie — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 19, 2019

Some people seem to think his fart was more of a shart; to be honest, both are trending at this point.

I AM FARTACUS!

Butch Assidy and the Sundance Skid #SwalwellAMovie

I don't know if I can stop — John Duffner (@97_JDD) November 19, 2019

One Farts Over the Cuckoo's Nest#SwalwellAMovie — Mr. Opurt (@swpanther17) November 19, 2019

Close Encounters of the Turd Kind#SwalwellAMovie — BigDadio (@BigDadios) November 19, 2019

O Brother Where Fart Thou?#SwalwellAMovie — Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019

Blast Of The Mohicans#SwalwellAMovie — Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019

Toot Fast, Toot Furious#SwalwellAMovie — Epstein Didn't Mush Himself (@MushKat) November 19, 2019

A Few Good Farts #SwalwellAMovie — Randy Clemens™ #MJMStrategiesRadio (@bostonrandy) November 19, 2019

#SwalwellAMovie

Gone with the Wind — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) November 19, 2019

#SwalwellAMovie

Raiders of the Lost Fart — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 19, 2019

The first rule of Fart Club is you do NOT talk about Fart Club.

