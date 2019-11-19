While the Left pretends Vindman is some sort of Messiah coming back to save them from the evil orange man, we can’t help but wonder if they’d find this nugget from Paul Sperry interesting.

Probably not since Obama was their other Messiah but still … this seems sorta important, don’cha think? Especially if they’re going to fall all over themselves insisting Vindman is AN AMERICAN HERO.

BREAKING: NSC officials attempted to remove Alex Vindman due to security concerns but were blocked by an Obama holdover, an official in the White House who still controls human resource management inside the NSC, an African-American woman closely tied to the Obama family — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 19, 2019

So officials tried to remove Vindman due to security concerns (guessing a whole lot of leaking), but an Obama holdover blocked their efforts. Oh, and she happens to be closely tied to the Obama family.

No conflict of interest there or anything, right?

If I had been Trump, I would've canned everyone on the NSC my my first official act. Better six months of figuring out how things work without "help" than three years of backstabbing. — Ken Prescott (@KenAbides) November 19, 2019

You’d think a new administration would want to completely clean house but who knows.

This does not surprise or shock … — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) November 19, 2019

It really doesn’t.

Sad, ain’t it?

Doesn’t each new presidential administration have the authority to remove and replace every WH official from the previous administration? If so, why on God’s green Earth are there still Obama holdovers in the WH? — L'galEagle (@LegalLowry) November 19, 2019

That’s the question of the hour.

I just can’t see how any of this can be taken seriously in this aftermath of the #SwalwellFart — BonFrenchie (@frenchie_bon) November 19, 2019

Swalwell does seem to be ‘permeating’ everything today.

Heh.

Tomorrow is the Day of Reckoning, folks. Will the counter-narrative finally break through? Will Republicans dare ask witness Alex Vindman, under oath, if he spoke with Eric Ciaramella on July 26? Will they expose Vindman as Whistleblower No. 2? Will they expose #Whistlegate? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 19, 2019

Well, ‘tomorrow’ is now today, and we shall see. #StayTuned

