‘Democrat PUPPETS’: Devin Nunes lays out 3 YEARS of media/ Democrat lies about their coup efforts (screenshots)

Another day, another impeachment hearing. Currently, Vindman is babbling on about his dad and the Trump phone call he may or may not have heard clearly while the Left is acting like he’s curing cancer and ending world hunger.

They really are a predictable bunch.

But instead of focusing on that dumpster fire (which we likely cover at some point today), we’d like to point to Nunes’ opening statement about the media and Democrats working together for three years to try and impeach Trump because they couldn’t accept he BEAT THEM.

Nunes on three years of media/Democrat lies about their coup efforts: "The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets, and they’re free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters." https://t.co/de38SschaX pic.twitter.com/cpQGwjILII — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it.

Sadly it seems like most anything we see from the traditional media has to be scrutinized these days.

As long as we're free to point out their constant lies. Problem is the Left are also able to restrict our freedom to respond. If our counter investigations conclude and enough people are punished severely enough, we will have made progress against the Progressives/swamp. — dankbubba (@dank1j) November 19, 2019

@RepAdamSchiff just looked at Vindman like he was his long lost son — Johnny-_utah (@bears_blackhawk) November 19, 2019

Yeah, the whole thing is annoyingly gross but again, that’s another article.

Are the Democrat politicians the puppet masters of the media or are the media the puppet masters of the Democrat politicians? — Jeffrey Bloomfield (@jbloomfield888) November 19, 2019

Whoa.

Ahem, we were told there would be no math.

The botched Russia stories Devin Nunes just listed only scratches the surface. Whatever you think about Nunes, he's correct that the media has never grappled with how spectacularly badly they behaved throughout the Russia saga, and how shattered their credibility is as a result — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 19, 2019

Instead, they’ve doubled down on the Ukraine story … much like Schiff and the other Democrats have done.

