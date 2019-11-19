‘Democrat PUPPETS’: Devin Nunes lays out 3 YEARS of media/ Democrat lies about their coup efforts (screenshots)

Posted at 10:23 am on November 19, 2019 by Sam Janney

Another day, another impeachment hearing. Currently, Vindman is babbling on about his dad and the Trump phone call he may or may not have heard clearly while the Left is acting like he’s curing cancer and ending world hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT

They really are a predictable bunch.

But instead of focusing on that dumpster fire (which we likely cover at some point today), we’d like to point to Nunes’ opening statement about the media and Democrats working together for three years to try and impeach Trump because they couldn’t accept he BEAT THEM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans have learned to recognize fake news when they see it.

Sadly it seems like most anything we see from the traditional media has to be scrutinized these days.

Yeah, the whole thing is annoyingly gross but again, that’s another article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoa.

Ahem, we were told there would be no math.

Instead, they’ve doubled down on the Ukraine story … much like Schiff and the other Democrats have done.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Related:

Silent BOMBSHELL: Sharyl Attkisson points out one very damning detail from last week’s impeachment testimony

‘Let’s let Nick speak for himself’: Benny Johnson tweets eye-opening thread on Nick Fuentes

OMG he paused to let it RIP! Eric Swalwell appears to fart on live television while pushing for Trump impeachment #FartGate (watch); Updated


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
International events

Once a leaker ALWAYS a leaker: Ruh-roh, even more bad news about Vindman and it’s NOT looking good for Adam Schiff

ad placeholder
International events

Iran cuts the internet as protests enter a 3rd day

ad placeholder
International events

Fire breaks out at #PolyUniversity in Hong Kong after police raid

ad placeholder
International events

Whatcha HIDIN’? Byron York’s point on Dems, Ukraine, and 2016 election is damning (and makes Schiff look so desperate)

ad placeholder
International events

‘Terror-supporting shill’ Rashida Tlaib tries to stir up sympathy for Palestinian terrorists firing rockets at Israeli civilians

ad placeholder
International events

It’s being done in YOUR name! Glenn Beck goes ALL the way back to 2014 in Ukraine thread and it’s so DAMNING for Obama

ad placeholder
International events

Twitter appears to be preventing IDF from tweeting about rocket attacks against Israel because the tweets are too ‘repetitive’ [video]

ad placeholder
International events

Code Pink national co-director and terrorist apologist shames Israel for ‘military assault on Gaza,’ forgets to mention that Israel is defending civilians from rocket attacks

ad placeholder
International events

Well well well, what do we have HERE?! Gosh, it sure looks like SOMEONE is lying about that July 10 Ukraine meeting at the WH

ad placeholder
International events

Howard Dean, Jill Filipovic and others FACT CHECK AOC and her squad calling what’s happening in Bolivia a ‘coup’

ad placeholder
International events

Watch: Canadian sportscaster fired for ‘poppy rant’ urging immigrants to pony up for Remembrance Day

ad placeholder
International events

Video shows Hong Kong police officer shooting protester

ad placeholder
International events

OOF: Byron York just made Adam Schiff look even SCHIFFTIER for calling ‘State’s top anti-corruption Ukraine guy’ to testify (screenshots)

ad placeholder
International events

BREAKING: Iranian President Rouhani announces (possible) major breach of the 2015 nuclear deal

ad placeholder
International events

New Zealand’s gun grab is running a compliance rate of around 20 percent with deadline looming