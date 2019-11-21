If you wondered why Kamala Harris’ numbers have been dropping faster than Nancy Pelosi’s forehead a month after her Botox all you had to do was watch last night’s Democratic Debate.

What a disaster for her on all levels.

Beyond the fact she was even more unlikable than usual (which was no small feat), her reasoning for why she thought she could take on Trump was a spectacular fail.

She took them on and yet they were all confirmed.

That’s her argument?

Losing to those three men somehow proves she’s good enough to take on Trump. Yeah no.

Talk about a serious self-own.

And even then he was still confirmed.

Yup.

She was AWFUL.

But that can’t be, Kamala has reassured us America is not ready to elect a black woman!

Ouch.

Even Democrats have their limits?

KIDDING, we all know that’s not true.

 

