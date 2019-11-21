If you wondered why Kamala Harris’ numbers have been dropping faster than Nancy Pelosi’s forehead a month after her Botox all you had to do was watch last night’s Democratic Debate.

What a disaster for her on all levels.

Beyond the fact she was even more unlikable than usual (which was no small feat), her reasoning for why she thought she could take on Trump was a spectacular fail.

Kamala Harris on why she should be president: "I have taken on Jeff Sessions, I've taken on Bill Barr, and I've taken on Brett Kavanaugh" All three of those men were confirmed by Senate Kamala Harris did not stop a single one of them pic.twitter.com/RJ037pOyQv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2019

She took them on and yet they were all confirmed.

That’s her argument?

Losing to those three men somehow proves she’s good enough to take on Trump. Yeah no.

Kamala: I can go toe to toe with Trump — I’ve taken on Sessions, Barr and Kavanaugh! All three of them were confirmed. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 21, 2019

Talk about a serious self-own.

Sounds like a mediocre college hoops team that wants to get in the tourney on SOS. — Duke Santos 2000 (@unashamedusa) November 21, 2019

I never have been a Kamala fan but her performance in the Kavanugh hearing solidified that dislike. She was a mean girl from junior high. Tried to take down a nominee on nothing. — Lee Eps (@LeighEPS) November 21, 2019

And even then he was still confirmed.

Yup.

She was AWFUL.

She condescendingly chastised, mocked, smeared 3 respected, highly-qualified, highly-intelligent ppl that dared be selected by Trump. Her grating, rude, accusatory behavior was pure grandstanding for her Pres ambition. #DemocraticDebate #KamalaHarris — Mama Jodi (@mama_jo_coch) November 21, 2019

She also claims she “fought” and was “underestimated” in every race she’s been in. Which anyone who’s from California knows is a gigantic lie. She’s been the handpicked Democratic candidate in every race she’s ran in California and won easily. — Franklin Joenz (@franklinjoenz) November 21, 2019

But that can’t be, Kamala has reassured us America is not ready to elect a black woman!

I wish. I wish she would just go away. She’s a bully. A flat out bully who’s political record is a joke. I would like to have all her talking points in debates put together in a 5 minute monologue and hear her say absolutely nothing. She has no agenda except to pick fights. pic.twitter.com/rz36fQoaur — jay (@jay_1974_NE) November 21, 2019

Ouch.

Harris being the ultimate hater doesn't qualify her for President let alone public office. — Here's the story (@Pebblestory) November 21, 2019

Even Democrats have their limits?

KIDDING, we all know that’s not true.

