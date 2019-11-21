It seems like media have been pushing for Trump’s impeachment since before the man was even elected, and this clip Megyn Kelly shared from Erick Erickson shows exactly why nobody believes them anymore.

Infuriating, right? Bombshell, tipping point, walls are caving in, beginning of the end …

They have been absolutely SHAMELESS in their disdain for this president and his supporters. Perhaps they still can’t get over the fact that they all but elected him with all of their free coverage?

That or they’re really just biased mouthpieces for the Democratic Party.

Why not both?

