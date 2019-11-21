It seems like media have been pushing for Trump’s impeachment since before the man was even elected, and this clip Megyn Kelly shared from Erick Erickson shows exactly why nobody believes them anymore.

Watch.

This is so well done. Classic boy who cried wolf. No one believes them anymore. https://t.co/qaRo6gUCmb — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 21, 2019

Infuriating, right? Bombshell, tipping point, walls are caving in, beginning of the end …

They have been absolutely SHAMELESS in their disdain for this president and his supporters. Perhaps they still can’t get over the fact that they all but elected him with all of their free coverage?

That or they’re really just biased mouthpieces for the Democratic Party.

Why not both?

I’m old enough to remember when people were worried about Donald Trump not accepting the results of the 2016 election. — #NeverAgain Libertarian (@mag062367) November 21, 2019

The media has done irreparable damage to what little credibility they may have once had. Anyone who relies on traditional media for objective reporting is either lazy or apathetic about the accuracy of the news they consume. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) November 21, 2019

I just have one question. When is a bombshell the beginning of the end of the walls closing in? — Karen, Proud Texan and dog devotee (@kleegrubaugh) November 21, 2019

Here’s a better Turning Point. pic.twitter.com/SDPdiGJcSo — Lilly VonSchtp (@LilyVonSchtp) November 21, 2019

And these pundits wonder why their ratings are tanking. — Xgboy 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoore324) November 21, 2019

When the talking points are emailed out to everyone it might be a good idea to remind them all to try not to repeat them in the same way so it’s not so obvious — Tony C (@tcat9999) November 21, 2019

Breaking News!! The American public has reached its tipping point. The news media feels the walls closing in. It’s the beginning of the end for them. 😉 — Mark Davis. (@mardavis1960) November 21, 2019

There it is.

