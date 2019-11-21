We’ve been hearing so much about the whistleblower’s possible connection to Vice President Biden that it’s almost as if we’ve overlooked a very obvious connection to another more powerful man. Now, they’re not saying if Eric Ciaramella is the whistleblower (although we’re guessing most of America is pretty sure the Democrat and CIA Analyst is indeed the one blowing the whistle), so this connection could be a total nothing burger.

But then again, it could also be incredibly damning.

Paul Sperry pointed something very interesting out to Sara Carter about Graham demanding the transcripts between Biden and the Ukrainian president:

Don't assume the calls stopped with Biden. Don't assume the former Ukrainian president simply took Biden's word that Obama gave him authority to withhold the $1 bil. Don't assume Ukraine didn't seek confirmation with Obama. Don't assume there aren't Obama-Ukraine call records too https://t.co/GqMmvHHCPp — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 21, 2019

Don’t assume the calls stopped at Biden.

Hrm.

If that were the case this photo might be even more meaningful.

Democrat CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella had unusual access inside the White House, extending beyond Vice President Biden …https://t.co/40TGQ59XKE — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 21, 2019

Lookin’ awfully chummy there, Barry.

A picture says a thousand words. — Gregg McAndrews (@McandrewsGregg) November 21, 2019

So much corruption — GM Lewis (@daytonflyer2009) November 21, 2019

Ahem, we were told the Obama administration was completely scandal-free.

Man, those whistleblowers really get around. — #JusticeIsHere (@DanSwanson1965) November 21, 2019

They do indeed.

Those whistles ain’t gonna blow themselves after all …

Yikes, that sounded way dirtier than this editor first imagined BUT it’s sorta funny so totally leaving it.

Related:

‘Classic boy who cried wolf’: Megyn Kelly retweets EPIC clip showing why NOBODY believes media on impeachment

‘I yield to Mr. Schiff for story time hour’: Devin Nunes openly mocking Schiff at hearing 1 of the best things EVER (watch)

‘Have we opened on him (Trump) yet?’ Undercover Huber’s must-read thread could spell even MORE trouble for Peter Strzok