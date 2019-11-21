Yeah, we get it, Nancy Pelosi has been in office since God was a boy and doesn’t always seem like everything is clicking upstairs, BUT if she thinks for one minute ANYONE believes this impeachment crap isn’t partisan we have a bridge to sell her. Seriously.

Byron York shone a light on Nancy’s hypocrisy in one tweet:

Sorry, Nan, it’s not Republicans who are in denial. If she wants to talk denial let’s talk about Democrats refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election for years on end …

In denial.

PSH.

And then after she says it’s not partisan she tells Republicans to vote with Democrats and honor their oath.

She’s almost as awful as Dip-Schiff. Almost.

Pretty simple.

In other words, Nancy … give us a break.

