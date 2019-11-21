Yeah, we get it, Nancy Pelosi has been in office since God was a boy and doesn’t always seem like everything is clicking upstairs, BUT if she thinks for one minute ANYONE believes this impeachment crap isn’t partisan we have a bridge to sell her. Seriously.

Byron York shone a light on Nancy’s hypocrisy in one tweet:

Pelosi says House impeachment is not partisan; problem is 'Republicans are in denial about the facts.' Suggests that if GOP lawmakers 'honor their oath of office,' they would vote with Democrats to impeach. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 21, 2019

Sorry, Nan, it’s not Republicans who are in denial. If she wants to talk denial let’s talk about Democrats refusing to accept the results of the 2016 election for years on end …

In denial.

PSH.

And then after she says it’s not partisan she tells Republicans to vote with Democrats and honor their oath.

She’s almost as awful as Dip-Schiff. Almost.

She has already had a vote on the inquiry (or whatever is taking place now). The vote for that was bipartisan in favor of the GOP. Does she really think any of the Schiff-controlled testimony will change that? — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) November 21, 2019

Insanity on full display by her and the Dems, again — jen smith (@jen87nc) November 21, 2019

If no GOP House member votes for impeachment, then by definition, it's a partisan vote. — Andre Powell, CPA (@apowe003) November 21, 2019

Pretty simple.

The fact is @SpeakerPelosi @RepAdamSchiff @RepJerryNadler @SenSchumer have resisted, insisted on impeachment & obstructed since day one. Americans are tired of this & want them to get something done for the people. Who are they to say that we have no right to pick our @Potus? — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) November 21, 2019

So, partisan, then. — Vikie E Schwartz (@TexasVikie) November 21, 2019

It is quite literally partisan, it is only democrats who voted for it, and they couldn’t even get all of them. — Steven Woolery (@Stevenwoolery) November 21, 2019

Pelosi is delusional — Douglas M (@PsychoSix) November 21, 2019

In other words, Nancy … give us a break.

Related:

‘Talk about DESPERATE’: Jim Jordan uses David Holmes’ opening statement to BLAST Democrats and it’s brutally perfect

‘Classic boy who cried wolf’: Megyn Kelly retweets EPIC clip showing why NOBODY believes media on impeachment

‘I yield to Mr. Schiff for story time hour’: Devin Nunes openly mocking Schiff at hearing 1 of the best things EVER (watch)