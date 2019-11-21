Sharyl Attkisson noticed something all of the diplomatic witnesses have in common so far … and it’s not a good thing for Adam Schiff. Especially if he’s trying to push the idea that these bureaucrats started their little gossip circle and only came forward to ‘leak’ for the good of THIS country.

So far, the diplomatic witnesses have made a great case that they were acting as strong advocates for Ukraine. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 21, 2019

Right?

Hell, Ukraine asked Vindman to be their Minister of Defense.

Not once, not twice … THREE TIMES.

The idea that some of our top experts on Ukraine are closed minded to this info (and at least one said he was entirely unaware of it) but were making important decisions, could be considered disturbing. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 21, 2019

Considered disturbing?

Very much so.

Did you see vindmin and his brother yesterday appear in public then take a selfie near the west wing. That is strange behavior, rubbing it in. There is more to them than meets the eye — EOT (@onthevergetime) November 21, 2019

This entire impeachment charade is a joke and the Democrats are the punchline.

Are you implying that they were not advocating for the United States? — Dr. Dathan Paterno (@DrDathanPaterno) November 21, 2019

Implied? Nah, she said it.

And she’s right.

I thought they work for us — P-E-Z (@pez1963) November 21, 2019

You’d think.

If these hearings have proven any sort of point; it's that these diplomatic bureaucrats tout all these amazing credentials & elite eductation. Yet they all seem incredulosly at odds & have all sorts of feelings in regard to policy which IS NOT THEIR DUTY OR JOB to dictate. — Carlos Aguilo (@SnrMeme) November 21, 2019

They are very concerned with making sure everyone knows how important they are which is weird considering they’re supposed to work for us.

We pay them.

then they should be paid, as well as their pensions, by ukrainians and not americans imho — Swalwell Farted on TV and It Was Hilarious (@lamblock) November 21, 2019

Heh.

There ya’ go!

What President will ever be able to discuss diplomatic issues with anyone without being deceived by the very people they are supposed to speak freely with if this is going to happen. These diplomats seem more interested in Ukraine than the US. — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) November 21, 2019

Democrats have once again set a terrible precedent that will definitely come back to bite them in the backside.

