Leave it to the Trump War Room to remind us all that Adam Schiff himself thought it was plausible Ukraine would offer up dirt on President Trump. Isn’t that kinda sorta what Democrats are accusing Trump of doing? He went so far as to make arrangements to actually meet folks and to get the dirt … even though it was a prank from the get-go.

Adam Schiff thought it was plausible Ukraine would offer dirt on President Trump to him. Schiff arranged a phone call with what he thought was a senior Ukrainian official. Schiff then ordered his staff to arrange a meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy in DC. pic.twitter.com/QnxldSOFyX — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

It sounds a little bit like Schiff is projecting with this impeachment accusation.

Just a little bit.

Ha!

4/4/17 email from Schiff staffer Rheanne Wirkkala: "I understand Mr. Schiff had a productive call with Mr. Parubiy, and that Mr. Parubiy would like to make some material available to Mr. Schiff…Please let me know how best to arrange pick-up of those materials from your Embassy" — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

Hrm, what materials would they make available to Mr. Schiff? Inquiring minds wanna know. Could they have been talking about naked pictures of the president?

Ugh, that’s just so creepy and odd.

It’s hard to believe this is real life, folks, we know.

In another email the next day, April 5, 2017, Schiff staffer Rheanne Wirkkala asked: "Do you know when we might be able to meet your colleagues at the Ukrainian embassy here in Washington, DC to pick up materials?" https://t.co/uR5plwb3Xd — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

From Daily Mail:

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee was the victim of a prank phone call by Russian comedians who offered to give him ‘compromising’ dirt on Donald Trump – including nude photos of the president and a Russian reality show star. DailyMail.com can disclose that after the prank, his staff engaged in correspondence with what they thought was a Ukrainian politician to try to obtain the ‘classified’ material promised on the call. On an audio recording of the prank call posted online, Adam Schiff can be heard discussing the committee’s Russia investigation and increasingly bizarre allegations about Trump with a man who claimed to be Andriy Parubiy, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament. The call, made a year ago, was actually from two Russian comedians nicknamed ‘Vovan’ and ‘Lexus’ who have become notorious for their phony calls to high-ranking American officials and celebrities, including UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Elton John.

So when do we impeach ol’ Schiff-Head?

And the same Schiff is the genius heading up the impeachment circus. 😆😆😆 — RS Raines (@VieuxBourru) November 21, 2019

It really is funny, right?

Not necessarily funny haha, but funny ridiculous.

