Leave it to the Trump War Room to remind us all that Adam Schiff himself thought it was plausible Ukraine would offer up dirt on President Trump. Isn’t that kinda sorta what Democrats are accusing Trump of doing? He went so far as to make arrangements to actually meet folks and to get the dirt … even though it was a prank from the get-go.

It sounds a little bit like Schiff is projecting with this impeachment accusation.

Just a little bit.

Ha!

Hrm, what materials would they make available to Mr. Schiff? Inquiring minds wanna know. Could they have been talking about naked pictures of the president?

Ugh, that’s just so creepy and odd.

It’s hard to believe this is real life, folks, we know.

From Daily Mail:

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee was the victim of a prank phone call by Russian comedians who offered to give him ‘compromising’ dirt on Donald Trump – including nude photos of the president and a Russian reality show star.

DailyMail.com can disclose that after the prank, his staff engaged in correspondence with what they thought was a Ukrainian politician to try to obtain the ‘classified’ material promised on the call.

On an audio recording of the prank call posted online, Adam Schiff can be heard discussing the committee’s Russia investigation and increasingly bizarre allegations about Trump with a man who claimed to be Andriy Parubiy, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The call, made a year ago, was actually from two Russian comedians nicknamed ‘Vovan’ and ‘Lexus’ who have become notorious for their phony calls to high-ranking American officials and celebrities, including UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Elton John.

So when do we impeach ol’ Schiff-Head?

It really is funny, right?

Not necessarily funny haha, but funny ridiculous.

