Adam Schiff seemed less than confident during his closing statement during the impeachment hearings.

Good.

Brit Hume’s observation is spot on, as usual.

From the tone of Schiff’s histrionic closing statement, it seemed he knows they didn’t work. https://t.co/FjT5oRwPaL — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 22, 2019

Schiff knows it didn’t work. Granted, the House may well still vote to impeach but let’s not pretend they wouldn’t have done so even without the hearings. Democrats convinced NO ONE outside of their liberal circle of their claim and honestly looking at polling across the country, they may have done more damage to their own party than anything else.

From the National Review:

To me, there’s little question such a call from the president — whether he was explicitly favor trading or not — is at the very least unethical and at most an abuse of power. Is it impeachable? That’s a political decision. Because, no matter how hard liberals try and convince you otherwise, the Trump presidency doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Republicans believe they’ve been living life under two sets of rules. Considering what previous administrations have gotten away with — and what many of the people now clamoring for impeachment helped them get away with — it’s difficult to blame them. Perhaps if Democrats and operatives within government hadn’t spent three years cooking up a fantastical Manchurian Candidate conspiracy to delegitimize Trump this impeachment inquiry might be playing out differently. As it stands now, the entire effort is drenched in partisanship. Which makes it extremely unlikely that many voters will be pried from their previously held positions. Nothing that’s been said during these hearings changes that fact.

Note, Harsanyi is such an amazing writer.

Seems no one felt all that sorry for ol’ Schiffty.

His Counsel looks like he just flushed his career. — brownOUT (@JHWalz32) November 22, 2019

There was a couple times I seriously thought he was gonna start crying. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) November 22, 2019

He was definitely crying on the inside.

Schiff will take abject failure. It's what he is used to. — Rick E Schaler MD ™ (@RickSchaler) November 22, 2019

It is always tears when the circus finally folds its tents and leaves town. — [email protected] (@Hope_ZeroKelvin) November 22, 2019

I bet they don't get Articles out of the house There isn't enough to warrant losing their seats — Robin Jackson #WE_WANT_JUSTICE (@rjacksix) November 22, 2019

You wouldn’t think so, and honestly we’re betting the last thing Schiff wants to do is allow the Senate to call him as a witness, but Democrats aren’t known for being the brightest crayons in the box so … anything is possible.

What impeachment? — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) November 22, 2019

HA! Perfect.

I tweeted this earlier and will say it again. He's about to cry because he knows it's over and they lost. — Matthew Webler (@mattbeast79) November 22, 2019

They're about to be in the Republican's "wheelhouse" where they will call all of the witnesses banned by Schiff. Including the WB. 😏 Oh, let's not forget transcripts released. Schiff did not think this out very well. pic.twitter.com/NlHFUz6rPm — 📌FemMilVet📌 (@femmilvet) November 22, 2019

But we’re thinking Pelosi may have … we hope not.

*popcorn*

Related:

Thanks Dip-Schiff! Kellyanne Conway sends Adam Schiff a ‘thank you thread’ for trying to impeach Trump and ROFL

Oh … joy: John Bolton is back on Twitter after two months and his first tweet sounds a little bit like a threat

NO mercy! Byron York takes Gordon Sondland APART for changing his testimony to save his OWN backside