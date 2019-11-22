After two months, John Bolton has decided to grace Twitter with his presence once again and his first tweet back is … interesting. Now, he could have been writing a ‘headline’ of sorts to get people’s attention for when he shares whatever he plans on sharing in a book he’s probably selling, but to this editor it almost sounds like a threat as well.

Like he’s trying to make Trump sweat?

Then again, it could be this editor has had too much caffeine already today …

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Stay tuned.

He’s going to spill his guts.

Or something.

Wonder how quickly the Left will turn Bolton into some sort of hero even though they’ve been telling us for years and years how he’s an evil war monger.

You have an amazing opportunity to help us understand POTUS's extortion AND the ensuing coverup. Be a hero; Be a man who takes his oath of office (to our constitution and nation and NOT to POTUS) seriously. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 22, 2019

HA HA HA HA

Told ya’.

You are a man of honor. Tell the truth! History will be kind to you… remember other men who spoke at the right time changed the course… pic.twitter.com/bffOAU4wIE — Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) November 22, 2019

So damn predictable, every time.

These liberals aren’t your friends. — J Perry (@jlperry_jr) November 22, 2019

But he has a backstory to tell!

Actually it sounds like he has a book to sell … because of course he does.

Welcome back! Now do the right thing: https://t.co/GtoLehBEUi — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 22, 2019

See? We told you the Left would fall all over themselves pretending Bolton is some great warrior AS LONG AS he does what they want and tries to hurt Trump. Yeah, we know, Rubin thinks she’s a conservative … that’s adorable.

