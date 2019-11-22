Kellyanne Conway was good enough to take the time to tag Adam Schiff in a thread thanking him for trying to impeach Trump … but we’re pretty sure Schiff-Head won’t be pleased with what she wrote.

We kinda sorta love it though.

And you will too.

Thank you @RepAdamSchiff! NEW #POLL: Support for impeachment has flipped; 45% now oppose Independents show biggest swing, opposing impeachment 49% to 34% President Trump's approval has increased 5 points in past month: 48% approve; 47% disapprovehttps://t.co/qs60pWeNGf — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 21, 2019

We’re sure Trump is thankful as well, Adam.

In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan: 7 in 10 "Obama-Trump voters" approve of the president's job performance Biden, Sanders and Warren all are underwater with Obama-Trump voting blochttps://t.co/d4b6jxEPpm — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 21, 2019

Ruh-roh.

Earlier this week: Opposition by Independents to impeachment inquiry jumps 10 points. From 37% oppose impeachment last week to 47% oppose this weekhttps://t.co/MMBC1DmP9g — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 21, 2019

And gosh, Democrats will definitely need Independents if they want to beat Trump.

#POLL in #Wisconsin: Support for impeachment down 4% over the last month Trump leads top 4 Democrat candidates in Wisconsin – a state he carried in 2016 – the first time a Republican won since 1984https://t.co/BQlducz7on — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 21, 2019

Remember, Wisconsin was a key to why Hillary lost. Well, that and she was a horrible, terrible, soulless, evil, harpy of a woman with a history of corruption a mile long.

But yeah, Wisconsin was important too.

Heh.

I am very happy to see Wisconsin Citizens are opening their eyes to see just how corrupt the Dem party in DC and around this country are! This is not the America I know and it's tearing me apart. I am concerned for the lives of my kids and grand kids if this insanity continues.. — Mark Gauthier (@DogDadDude1) November 21, 2019

Adam did his part in showing America how corrupt his party is, and how desperate they are to unseat a sitting president just because they lost in 2016.

Yup.

The more Americans watch this, the more they realize this is all a charade and sham. @EliseStefanik @RepStefanik and her team led by @MaddieWAnderson have done a great job with exposing this as well. — John (@brookefan11) November 21, 2019

If rumors, wishful thinking and water cooler convo could impeach a president this sewing circle would be successful.. — Jenn A Syde (@JennSyde) November 21, 2019

Sewing circle is so accurate for Schiff and his little gang of impeachment-wannabes.

America loves winning! Four more years! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 21, 2019

If these polls are correct this very well could be, and in part Trump would have Schiff, Pelosi, and the Democrats to thank for it.

Delicious, yes?

