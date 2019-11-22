Kellyanne Conway was good enough to take the time to tag Adam Schiff in a thread thanking him for trying to impeach Trump … but we’re pretty sure Schiff-Head won’t be pleased with what she wrote.

We kinda sorta love it though.

And you will too.

We’re sure Trump is thankful as well, Adam.

Ruh-roh.

And gosh, Democrats will definitely need Independents if they want to beat Trump.

Remember, Wisconsin was a key to why Hillary lost. Well, that and she was a horrible, terrible, soulless, evil, harpy of a woman with a history of corruption a mile long.

But yeah, Wisconsin was important too.

Heh.

Adam did his part in showing America how corrupt his party is, and how desperate they are to unseat a sitting president just because they lost in 2016.

Yup.

Sewing circle is so accurate for Schiff and his little gang of impeachment-wannabes.

If these polls are correct this very well could be, and in part Trump would have Schiff, Pelosi, and the Democrats to thank for it.

Delicious, yes?

