You ever notice when a Democrat does something stupid like refuse to concede a race they’re treated as heroes but if a Republican does the very same thing they’re treated as sore losers? It must be nice to have a media so willing to carry your water 24/7, right?

Democrat leads Kentucky governor's race by 4,658 votes but Republican WON'T concede https://t.co/kg2L3psBV9 pic.twitter.com/Ws0TAVgF0Q — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 6, 2019

From the Daily Mail:

‘We know for a fact there have been irregularities and the outcome will be determined by law,’ he told supporters. ‘This isn’t a political issue as much as it is an integrity issue, and the process must be followed.’ Beshear was eager to move forward. ‘I haven’t had an opportunity yet to speak to Governor Bevin,’ he said in a victory speech, ‘but my expectation is that he will honor the election that was held tonight.’

HA HA HA HA HA.

Democrats are funny, right? Maybe not funny ‘haha’ but definitely funny ‘annoying AF’.

***whispers*** Stacey Abrams lost by ten times as many votes and still hasn't conceded and you all called her a hero for it https://t.co/4aKaYSYJwm — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 6, 2019

We have never seen such a large group of people with so little self-awareness. It would be impressive if it wasn’t so damn annoying and tiresome.

Dems lost 4 of the five major races held that night. Republicans hold 29 of the 38 Senate seats. — BamZoom (@BamZoomtoo) November 7, 2019

You guys have heard of Stacy Abrams, right?https://t.co/CeZ0EWqvny — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 7, 2019

So now that ISN'T winning? You media types have me all confused. — Chris Simpson (@csimpsonsays) November 7, 2019

Maybe Bevin knows he’ll get set up with some sweet political talk show gigs and be elevated to pariah-like status like Stacey Abrams was. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) November 6, 2019

Stacey Abrams nods in agreement — Rob Reber (@Robb_R9) November 6, 2019

Now everyone do Stacey Abrams. — Prince of Doges (@princeofdoges) November 6, 2019

No thank you.

OH, we see what they meant here … never mind.

Heh.

Settle down, it’s a joke.

Maybe you can get Hillary and a bunch of other Dem pols and pundits to go on tv and claim that the Republican actually won. — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) November 6, 2019

Stacey Abrams lost by 50,000 votes and still claims she won. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) November 6, 2019

But math is hard, just ask Lauren Duca.

