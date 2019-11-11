Vindman’s transcript has something like 300+ pages so luckily Byron York was good enough to pull out the important pieces and tweet about them so those of us who have no idea what’s going on most days (ahem, guilty) can actually follow along.

What a giver.

And if this series of tweets is any indication, Vindman’s testimony isn’t nearly as damning as the media has claimed it to be.

We know, you’re shocked.

Many have expressed suspicion about WH rough transcript of Trump-Zelensky call. Vindman believed it should have included word 'Burisma,' but overall called it 'very accurate': pic.twitter.com/MWq2qYIqqM — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2019

So Trump has been honest, it is accurate and not edited.

Golly gee, we’re shocked.

Vindman insisted Trump request to Zelensky constituted a 'demand.' Then GOP counsel asked… pic.twitter.com/46iUebdu4q — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2019

Clearly people hear what they want to hear.

Wondering if Schiff himself is smart enough to see the irony of Vindman’s answer.

Republicans tried and tried and tried to find out who, beyond top NSC lawyer, Vindman talked to about the Trump-Zelensky phone call. Vindman and Dems blocked repeatedly. Would get into 'sources and methods.' pic.twitter.com/Nxdcyt4dig — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2019

Now why oh why wouldn’t they want Republicans to know who Vindman talked to? Could it be he talked to Schiff’s staff about it? *adjusts tinfoil*

Lt. Col. Vindman's lawyer, Michael Volkov, does not hesitate to tell members of Congress what they may and may not do. From the Vindman deposition: pic.twitter.com/YSLiLTckG2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2019

Just obnoxious but with the way things have been going with this ridiculous circus we’re not entirely surprised.

Should be noted that the only way Vindman and his attorney can get away with the sheer contempt they show for members of Congress is because Chairman Schiff approves. From the transcript: pic.twitter.com/tjHdvKJyDv — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 10, 2019

What a world.

It is all a dog and pony show. — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) November 10, 2019

Should we assume this is how Schiff, the Democrats, Vindman and his attorney will behave during public testimony as well? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 10, 2019

Relax. This circus will be coming to the Senate soon and it's going to be fun to watch. — Tom Kasperski (@TomKaz) November 10, 2019

Fun? Possible.

What boggles my mind is that a witness' atty has ANY authority in ANY proceeding. An atty may counsel the client to refuse to answer a ?, but that's it. The presiding authority has the power to compel an answer or not. — Paul C Taylor (@PaulCTaylor3) November 11, 2019

Wow. Such condescension toward @RepLeeZeldin Shameful — Chuck (@cfiterman) November 10, 2019

Because Schiff allows it.

