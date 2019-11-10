Well well well, whaddya know. Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Mark Cuban taking Elizabeth Warren apart in a pretty damn damning thread about her trying desperately to deflect from her own net worth and hypocrisy when complaining about the evil rich.

Whoda thunk it?

Ouch, Chief Lies a Lot.

But wait, there’s more.

So much more.

So she’s an evil 1%r not paying her fair share.

Huh, color us not shocked.

Elizabeth Warren is the richest Democrat running (other than Steyer and we’re not sure he really counts) … and she is pushing socialism.

Let that sink in for a minute.

What’s her real game here?

Cripes.

Thinking she can STFU about how evil and rich Trump is.

Nope.

She’ll just blame the Republicans or something though when it fails.

And we all know what a sh*t-show the ACA was (is).

This is not a good thing, Liz. Seriously.

Oof.

Slate.

Yeah yeah, he had to get a dig in on Trump but whatever because it was at Liz’s expense.

That’s a win.

