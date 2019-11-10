Well well well, whaddya know. Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Mark Cuban taking Elizabeth Warren apart in a pretty damn damning thread about her trying desperately to deflect from her own net worth and hypocrisy when complaining about the evil rich.

Whoda thunk it?

The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far. https://t.co/IuW5pVo6Sd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Ouch, Chief Lies a Lot.

But wait, there’s more.

So much more.

According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%) — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

So she’s an evil 1%r not paying her fair share.

Huh, color us not shocked.

Forbes says her networth is north of $12m . That's being rich. Filthy rich. I'm sure it's richer than she ever imagined she would be. Good for her. She earned it. It puts her millions above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth in our country — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is the richest Democrat running (other than Steyer and we’re not sure he really counts) … and she is pushing socialism.

Let that sink in for a minute.

What’s her real game here?

Here is the link to see where she is https://t.co/PTPADv8cCU — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Cripes.

Thinking she can STFU about how evil and rich Trump is.

And good for her for wanting to provide care for all . But she has several fundamental issues in her plans. First she needs quite a few things to pass Congress in order for any of it to work. Is it realistic to think any of it will pass let alone all of it ? pic.twitter.com/vH24bPgE9q — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Nope.

She’ll just blame the Republicans or something though when it fails.

To provide a frame of reference here is a timeline for The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) https://t.co/gp56LU5ReW. And this is a far more contentious political environment than back then. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

And we all know what a sh*t-show the ACA was (is).

Let's be real. @ewarren probably is the smartest of all the candidates. Intellectually she knows she is misleading the public . That the chances of getting all the necessary line items she needs for M4All approved within 4 years are nearly impossible — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

This is not a good thing, Liz. Seriously.

She also knows there is a lack of equity in her plan as well . This is a great article on one of its inequities , https://t.co/sICUFKARTu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Oof.

Slate.

I'm fine with paying more taxes. I've said it for years on https://t.co/9dvH6y5z4R But the Senator is like every other candidate. She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality. Haven't we had enough of that from @realDonaldTrump ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Yeah yeah, he had to get a dig in on Trump but whatever because it was at Liz’s expense.

That’s a win.

