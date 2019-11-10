Usually, when we write about Tariq Nasheed it’s because he’s said something impressively stupid about someone being a white supremacist. He has a tendency to be a bit of a drama-troll which to be fair describes roughly 2/3 of Twitter. However, this time when Tariq made our radar it was because he tweeted something sorta surprising about the Democrats and Trump:

Trump is actually talking about providing specific tangibles to Foundational Black Americans Yet the democrats who Black Americans have been so naively loyal to, are adamant about NOT doing anything specific for Black Americans. So why should we honestly support the democrats? https://t.co/204xv3v7zm — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 9, 2019

What the? Has he been hacked? Have WE been hacked?! We actually agree with something he’s tweeted.

Huh.

Ya’ know, it is pretty freakin’ cold in this editor’s state this morning, we suppose Hell very well could have frozen over.

Republicans have been saying this very thing for decades, Tariq. For supposedly being the party that cares about minorities so much, the Democrats sure don’t seem to be doing a whole lot to support and empower them and instead are using them for votes and power. But hey, don’t take our word for it.

Right? Crazy.

We also have to take Trump's word with a grain of salt…he only saying that to try to sway ADOS to vote for him….I be DAMMED to listen to anything he says because majority of it is nothing but a lie — Chucky D (@mks2578) November 9, 2019

Except that’s not true.

Signed order to take over HBCU as priority & away from broken Dept of Ed. Historical unemployment for POC. Passed prison reform sending POC back home. The list goes on. He's the first person to do the things he said. Good for Tariq to want what's best not just taking a side. — Zanne (@KleinTrottel) November 9, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Tariq Nasheed to be labeled "alt-right" in 3, 2 … lolhttps://t.co/vTFFdG83TC — David Henry (@imau2fan) November 9, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

I haven’t seen a single Democratic front runner say they want to invest in black communities but Trump has. Why should Black Americans support Dems? — Jay Barney (@JayBarney13) November 9, 2019

Excellent question.

I’m not supporting any of these candidates at this point. The question is what makes Trump different from almost all the democratic candidates? — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 9, 2019

Trump does more than just talk about making a difference, especially in the Black Community. Clearly.

Trump is actually trying to help all the forgotten ppl in this country. The rural and urban communities have been left behind for too long and we all deserve better. I can't believe Tariq said something I agree with. LoL 😂 — Angel McCoy (@mccyangel) November 9, 2019

It’s a crazy world right now.

True story.

What exactly is tangible about that statement??? — Mincethegreat (@mincethegreat) November 9, 2019

he is taking about investing in the Black community. If that means TANGIBLES then Im 100% with it — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 9, 2019

This is gonna get interesting, folks.

