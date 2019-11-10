Usually, when we write about Tariq Nasheed it’s because he’s said something impressively stupid about someone being a white supremacist. He has a tendency to be a bit of a drama-troll which to be fair describes roughly 2/3 of Twitter. However, this time when Tariq made our radar it was because he tweeted something sorta surprising about the Democrats and Trump:

What the? Has he been hacked? Have WE been hacked?! We actually agree with something he’s tweeted.

Huh.

Ya’ know, it is pretty freakin’ cold in this editor’s state this morning, we suppose Hell very well could have frozen over.

Republicans have been saying this very thing for decades, Tariq. For supposedly being the party that cares about minorities so much, the Democrats sure don’t seem to be doing a whole lot to support and empower them and instead are using them for votes and power. But hey, don’t take our word for it.

Right? Crazy.

Except that’s not true.

Ding ding ding.

HA HA HA HA HA

Excellent question.

Trump does more than just talk about making a difference, especially in the Black Community. Clearly.

It’s a crazy world right now.

True story.

This is gonna get interesting, folks.

