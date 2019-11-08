Watching Adam Schiff choose who he ‘allows’ to testify during the public hearings is going to be popcorn-worthy. Hey, at least we’ll be entertained, right?

For example, he’s chosen the State’s top anti-corruption guy in Ukraine, George Kent.

Byron York shared some fascinating screenshots:

He doesn’t know nuffin’.

Or does he?

HA!

Confused, angry, worried …

We call it the circus but this works too.

Either that or he’s really good at playing dumb.

Maybe both.

Ain’t that convenient?

You’d think a conflict of interest this big would’ve been worth Joe making time to deal with.

Just sayin’.

This sounds hilariously dirty.

Yeah yeah, we’re children.

*Snort*

Spot on.

 

