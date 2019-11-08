Watching Adam Schiff choose who he ‘allows’ to testify during the public hearings is going to be popcorn-worthy. Hey, at least we’ll be entertained, right?

For example, he’s chosen the State’s top anti-corruption guy in Ukraine, George Kent.

Byron York shared some fascinating screenshots:

Schiff has chosen State Dept official George Kent to testify at public impeachment hearing. State's top anti-corruption guy in Ukraine. Public can watch him deny any knowledge at all of why in the world Burisma chose Hunter Biden for board. pic.twitter.com/eaz92aWd2S — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 8, 2019

He doesn’t know nuffin’.

Or does he?

But how did he feel about it? — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) November 8, 2019

HA!

Confused, angry, worried …

Another Schiffty Show. — Carolyn L Daniels (@witchylou02) November 8, 2019

We call it the circus but this works too.

For an anti-corruption official, this guy doesn't seem to know much of anything. — Tom Kasperski (@TomKaz) November 8, 2019

Either that or he’s really good at playing dumb.

Maybe both.

The Ukraine problem. Both sides want to argue Lutsenko is credible when he says what they want. Here is Schiff in George Kent deposition: pic.twitter.com/vPsLBlb7zz — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 8, 2019

BTW, could impeachment investigators learn more about that? Any documents involved? Oops; committee subpoena began on January 20, 2017. (Question below was about another Biden-related issue.) pic.twitter.com/bpBtqFXFBX — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 8, 2019

Ain’t that convenient?

George Kent says he thought Hunter Biden role in Burisma 'could create the perception of a conflict of interest.' Somebody on Biden staff–doesn't know who–said VP just couldn't deal with it. Kent never brought it up again. Why? Just too busy. pic.twitter.com/hw0dauIU7C — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 8, 2019

You’d think a conflict of interest this big would’ve been worth Joe making time to deal with.

Just sayin’.

Apparently the whistleblower who was also working for Biden was just too busy to blow his whistle — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) November 8, 2019

This sounds hilariously dirty.

Yeah yeah, we’re children.

Biden was too busy trying to find his own ass, in a phone booth, with both hands and a flashlight. #incompetent — NanaWrites (@nana_writes) November 8, 2019

*Snort*

Spot on.

