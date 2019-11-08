Nothing to see here, just the NSA seeking reauthorization of a bulk collection program that was previously shuttered. We suppose they figure we’re all so busy watching the rest of the hot mess the Intelligence Community has turned into with the endless Trump investigations to notice …

Luckily TF is paying attention for all of us.

Check this out.

Under the radar: Intelligence Community – with impending IG report on FISA abuse and long track record on surveillance abuse – seeks reauthorization of controversial NSA bulk collection program that was previously shuttered.@SenMikeLee has concerns… pic.twitter.com/rF3QJU6bxx — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 8, 2019

We are alarmed Mike, we promise.

Mental health records, medical records, searches of Google, conversations captured on Alexa, which church or Synagogue you attend …

Holy crap you guys.

Sally Yates ally Brad Wiegmann – now at DOJ NSD – gets taken to task by Sen. Lee for ignoring Congressional letters re: data collection concerns. "We're not messing around here… it adds deeply to my suspicion." pic.twitter.com/yB6xPw5ROz — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 8, 2019

It adds deeply to OUR suspicion as well, dude.

Sen. Coons [referring to the previous deletion of improperly collected mass collection records]: "Has there been any loss in intelligence value as a result ?" NSA's Susan Morgan: "That's something that's impossible to answer." 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vtM62ST4QT — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 8, 2019

These are the same sort of people who get interview notes confused.

Ahem.

The NSA program had previously been closed after recent findings of: (1) Abuse in the collection of millions of records; and (2) Using those improperly obtained records to obtain additional records "pursuant to a court order" pic.twitter.com/85ntOwG3xa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 8, 2019

Double yikes.

But sure, let’s give the government that power again … seems legit.

We’ve always thought that the FBI , CIA, etc were the good guys. Now we know better. — Roux (@rouxdsla) November 8, 2019

Scary stuff.

Certainly hope they refuse to reauthorize until the mess surrounding the President is cleared up. We still don't know the full scope of the problems created. — Steve Bradley (@stevencbradley) November 8, 2019

Hell NO — Paul Vuxta (@PVUXTA) November 8, 2019

Right? Not just no but hell no.

Intelligence Community getting ready for the 2020 elections. — GilRoyTX (@GilroyTX) November 8, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil*

The timing does seem somewhat convenient.

Related:

‘You’ll run out of money to steal’: @AG_Conservative SCHOOLS Bernie Sanders and his ‘tax Bill Gates’ plan with basic math

He doth protest too much! Megyn Kelly calls whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid OUT for his anti-Trump tweets and he just can’t DEAL

But you know, it’s not POLITICAL or anything: Sen. Mark Warner holding up release of findings that could fully exonerate Trump