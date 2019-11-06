We’ve been following the back-and-forth between Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, and the DOJ regarding edits/changes made to Flynn’s 302 for the past week or so. Shockingly, the government has not exactly been cooperative when it comes to providing the original 302, but that hasn’t stopped Powell from pushing for it.

And now this …

New letter to the Court from DOJ on the Flynn case. They misidentified the FBI agents' notes. 🤦‍♂️ Strzok's notes are really Pientka's notes, and Pientka's notes are really Strzok's notes. pic.twitter.com/9eTBZrymv9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 5, 2019

They misidentified the FBI agents’ notes.

Un-freakin’-believable.

No, you know what, after what we’ve witnessed from the DOJ over the past three years this is more than believable.

Looks like we have a winner: the DOJ just admitted to @SidneyPowell1 that the handwritten notes it identified as written by Peter Strzok were *actually written by Joe Pientka*. That’s cool, it’s not a major felony case against a 30 year veteran and 3 star general or anything 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/NZLevaDyGw — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 5, 2019

No big whoop.

DOJ is now going to need a REALLY good explanation for why Peter Strzok & Lisa Page are so extensively editing the “first draft” (yeah right) Flynn 302 *two weeks after the interview* when Strzok’s notes were far less comprehensive than Pientka’s and missing 30+ key words/phrases pic.twitter.com/dDLaTPkGcZ — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 5, 2019

It just gets worse and worse.

WTH? Are these people legit? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Carol Wilson ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RomeosMom7) November 6, 2019

It would appear so.

What a bunch of 🤡🤡🤡! — نgardenofthegods #DemandVoterIDن (@gardenofthegods) November 6, 2019

That’s putting it nicely.

Their best defense against being corrupt is being inept. Lol! I love it! — Rett Copple (@RettCopple) November 5, 2019

It was the same thing with Hillary, either she was truly corrupt or dumb as a doornail.

In her case we’re thinking it was both.

Whoops! I’d say that is major. — Tony Two Bets (@tonytwobets) November 5, 2019

Ya’ think?

