We’ve been following the back-and-forth between Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, and the DOJ regarding edits/changes made to Flynn’s 302 for the past week or so. Shockingly, the government has not exactly been cooperative when it comes to providing the original 302, but that hasn’t stopped Powell from pushing for it.

And now this …

They misidentified the FBI agents’ notes.

Un-freakin’-believable.

No, you know what, after what we’ve witnessed from the DOJ over the past three years this is more than believable.

No big whoop.

It just gets worse and worse.

It would appear so.

That’s putting it nicely.

It was the same thing with Hillary, either she was truly corrupt or dumb as a doornail.

In her case we’re thinking it was both.

Ya’ think?

 

