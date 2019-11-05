As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas released video from ABC of Amy Robach clearly being frustrated that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run three years ago.

ABC and Robach responded to the release:

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

No one ever told her not to report on Epstein.

Alrighty then.

Here’s the Veritas video, which shows Robach speaking only to what appears to be a producer earlier this summer: https://t.co/BepbK6hX56 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

My story: ABC's Amy Robach Says She Made Jeffrey Epstein Comments in "Private Moment of Frustration" https://t.co/furIWvearJ — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

From Hollywood Reporter:

In a statement provided first to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News responded: “At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year.” Robach, who co-anchors 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America, provided a more extensive response explaining her comments, which she did not intend to be aired. “As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration,” she said. “I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations. My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting.”

Hrm.

Amy, blink twice if you’re being held against your will.

Interesting that those same editorial standards didn't exist when some teenagers were at a march in DC. ABC chose to serve as judge, jury and executioner long before the actual evidence was available. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) November 5, 2019

Right?

“No one is ever told me not to report on Jeffrey Epstein except for that time when they did. And it worked.“ Solid defense. And let’s not kid ourselves. There will be 0 consequences for #Robach, bc all she did was get caught. They’re all complicit. #media #journalism #Epstein — WILL & KATE KILLED EPSTEIN? (@mikebreslin815) November 5, 2019

Uh huh. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) November 5, 2019

We totally believe her.

Totally.

These ABC statements exactly like the statements NBC execs tried to get Ronan Farrow to sign re:Weinstein. Guess there's a template. Can't wait to hear what CBS has been sitting on and if they'll just ctrl-c ctrl-v it, too. — jen_h (@jen_h) November 5, 2019

Just finished Farrow's book last week and thought the same. — MommaShark36 (@MommaShark36) November 5, 2019

A lot of that going around.

