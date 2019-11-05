It sounds like Devin Nunes may well subpoena Adam Schiff to testify in his own impeachment investigation, which when you think about it is pretty ingenious. Hey, if Adam insists on keeping things secret then it only makes sense that Republicans would question him so Americans know exactly what is going on while a bunch of Democrats try to remove the president behind closed doors.

Newt Gingrich basically double-dog dared Schiff to testify under oath.

If Devin Nunes follows through on the threat to make Adam Schiff the first person subpoenaed by Republicans to testify in the impeachment investigation how can Schiff refuse to testify under oath? If Schiff is afraid to be sworn in he is virtually confessing he has been lying. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 5, 2019

Sounds fair, right Adam? Wasn’t it Schiff-For-Brains who basically implied people who refuse to testify under oath have something to hide? Surely he’d want to be a shining example of being fearless and honest …

HA HA HA HA HA, oh man, sometimes we crack ourselves up.

Could well be one of the dumbest games of chess … ever.

Gotta love politics.

He can claim congressional privileges and obstruct his own investigation — roberto lerebours (@Robertinno53) November 5, 2019

Wouldn’t that be obstruction of justice? And isn’t that a big no-no?

Heh.

….doesn’t mean if he’s under oath that he tells the truth… he’s been lying for so long, he doesn’t even know what’s true. — Charlie P. (@slipshot426) November 5, 2019

Both sad and true.

Like meeting with whistleblower… — dbarde (@debarde) November 5, 2019

Excellent question.

As #ShiftySchiff always likes to say… 'Refusing to testify is more proof of Obstruction of Justice'. pic.twitter.com/Yz36pSdj6s — William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) November 5, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner. ^

