We know Eric Swalwell thought he was being very clever trying to dunk on McConnell with a thread of various laws House Democrats have passed but well, he wasn’t being very clever at all.

Instead, he only proved how ridiculous House Democrats really are considering most of the things they’ve passed are already the law or are just useless pieces of legislation in general.

Note, this is why they’re trying so hard to impeach Trump, they know crap like this won’t beat him next year. Just look at this …

Congress should pass a law that ensures women are paid the same as men for the same work. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

This is already the law, Eric, and it has been for nearly 60 years.

Congress should pass a law that cleans up the dirty outside money and maps that pollute our politics. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Huh?

LOL

Congress should pass a law that prohibits employers from discriminating against someone for being LGBTQ+ Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Discrimination is already illegal, Eric.

Congress should pass a law to require background checks on all firearm purchases. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Background checks are already the law.

Congress should pass a law raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Nope.

Congress should pass a law to protect our DREAMers. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Nope again.

Congress should pass a law to update the Violence Against Women Act. Wait, @HouseDemocrats did. #WePassedThat Time for @senatemajldr to give it a Senate vote. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Why should violence against women be more illegal than violence against people in general?

Should I keep going? Or is it pretty clear that @senatemajldr needs to do his job? #DoNothingMitch #WePassedThat — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 5, 2019

Sure, keep going, it’s hilarious.

How hard do you think Mitch laughed at his little thread?

Equal pay act was made law in 1963, you clown: https://t.co/AUXYKw66nJ

RESIGN NOW! — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) November 5, 2019

Hey stupid, it's been law since the 1960s. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) November 5, 2019

Stop embarrassing our district.

1963. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) November 5, 2019

Umm, you do know that this law exists, right? Right? — David Ross (@djross95) November 5, 2019

Why do you lie so much? — Dagan K (@dagank4) November 5, 2019

Yay! You passed an existing law. You guys really don’t know history, so you. — Joe Pallone (@Plonerock) November 5, 2019

Hey genius that is already a law……. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) November 5, 2019

This buffoon Swalwell thinks he’s so smart and witty, and a great lawmaker. He’s a buffoon and that’s about it. — Greg B (@GBPtbo) November 5, 2019

Too bad this whole policy is based off false data — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) November 5, 2019

I make significantly more than my husband. He’s a farmer. Congress should ratify the USMCA so he can make as much as me. — Robin RN (@rnrn4ui) November 5, 2019

Oof.

And Eric wonders why people were more likely to buy a bag of potato chips than donate a dollar to his presidential campaign. Psh.

