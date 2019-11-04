Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, gave some serious pushback to the DOJ about the documents they requested. Techno Fog was good enough to pull out the most important pieces in a thread that even this editor can understand.

Flynn case update: @SidneyPowell1 responds to the latest DOJ motion re: production of evidence. Full doc here: https://t.co/MsdvF7E6MF pic.twitter.com/Ht2ibuA6mU — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 4, 2019

Where is the original Flynn 302?

It’s like this magical document has disappeared.

Where is the original Flynn 302? "It is in the FBI's system" and DOJ lawyer (and Mueller Special Counsel) Van Grack has an obligation to "obtain it." "Van Grack does not deny that such information is, in fact, available." cc @KerriKupecDOJ pic.twitter.com/Z9SW9ljD9U — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 4, 2019

So the original document does exist.

Why not just hand it over then?

Yeah yeah, we know why … but gotta ask the question.

Material edits to the 302 – without support from the FBI agents' notes, and perhaps suggested by Lisa Page. Argument: Flynn is entitled to compare the Lisa Page edits with the Strzok changes. More good work from @molmccann and Powell. pic.twitter.com/4kNNpjXNA1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 4, 2019

It only makes sense that Flynn should have access to those edits/changes, right? You’d think the DOJ would want to be completely upfront and transparent since there is absolutely nothing to hide …

We just cracked ourselves up.

Requested relief: 1) Court order compelling the gov't to produce the additional Brady evidence. 2) "At the appropriate time, Flynn will file a separate motion asking that the Court dismiss the prosecution for egregious gov't misconduct and in the interest of justice." pic.twitter.com/q8bUcOU0T2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 4, 2019

In other words this ain’t even close to being over folks.

Thinking Flynn picked the right attorney.

