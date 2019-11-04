Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, gave some serious pushback to the DOJ about the documents they requested. Techno Fog was good enough to pull out the most important pieces in a thread that even this editor can understand.

Where is the original Flynn 302?

It’s like this magical document has disappeared.

So the original document does exist.

Why not just hand it over then?

Yeah yeah, we know why … but gotta ask the question.

It only makes sense that Flynn should have access to those edits/changes, right? You’d think the DOJ would want to be completely upfront and transparent since there is absolutely nothing to hide …

We just cracked ourselves up.

In other words this ain’t even close to being over folks.

Thinking Flynn picked the right attorney.

 

