Nothing says you’re a totally stable person and not in the least a drain on society like getting locked on Twitter for writing grossly racist and misogynistic tweets and then using your young son’s name to create a back-up account so you can continue to troll.
Wow, when you write it out like that it makes Tom Arnold look even worse.
In a Twitter timeout for racist, misogynistic tweets, @TomArnold is such a disaster of a human he’s using his kid’s name ==> @thejaxarnold to troll. Call your sponsor, Tom.
— Lizzy Lou Who 🍂🍃 (@_wintergirl93) November 5, 2019
Who DOES that?!
Wait. Don’t answer that.
Lol @TomArnold avoiding a Twitter suspension by posing as his 6 year old son @thejaxarnold. Typical leftist, always using kids as human shields.
— Jason Manring (@jmanring1) November 4, 2019
Notice we were only able to grab the one tweet since Tom got himself suspended this time but …
Because your wife’s in love with Tom & you’re jealous.
— Jax Arnold (@thejaxarnold) November 5, 2019
And in case the tweet-copy doesn’t show it says: ‘Because your wife’s in love with Tom & you’re jealous.’
Twitter Rules Violation….
Tom is CANCELED!
Sorry, It's the rules.
— AUSTERE SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) November 5, 2019
I’ve heard this stuff is against twitter rules. Tom needs permanent banning!
— Kristin (@KiKi1185) November 5, 2019
Seems the acct has been taken down. He hasn't posted from his acct on days. Was he suspended?
— Rebecca R. (@VRWCmama) November 5, 2019
Eh, it was suspended.
Using kids as human shields is old hat to the left.
— Anton Zilwicki (@antonzilwicky54) November 5, 2019
If you spend any time on Twitter you know evading suspension by creating a back-up account is a big NO-NO, which may have been why his account was suspended. Or, it could be that he started threatening people who noticed he was using his son’s name on a fake account by tweeting about snitches getting stitches.
Either way, the whole thing was just embarrassing and sadly super desperate.
Starting to think Tom needs a Twitter-intervention. Seriously.
