Nothing says you’re a totally stable person and not in the least a drain on society like getting locked on Twitter for writing grossly racist and misogynistic tweets and then using your young son’s name to create a back-up account so you can continue to troll.

Wow, when you write it out like that it makes Tom Arnold look even worse.

In a Twitter timeout for racist, misogynistic tweets, @TomArnold is such a disaster of a human he’s using his kid’s name ==> @thejaxarnold to troll. Call your sponsor, Tom. — Lizzy Lou Who 🍂🍃 (@_wintergirl93) November 5, 2019

Who DOES that?!

Wait. Don’t answer that.

Lol @TomArnold avoiding a Twitter suspension by posing as his 6 year old son @thejaxarnold. Typical leftist, always using kids as human shields. — Jason Manring (@jmanring1) November 4, 2019

Notice we were only able to grab the one tweet since Tom got himself suspended this time but …

Because your wife’s in love with Tom & you’re jealous. — Jax Arnold (@thejaxarnold) November 5, 2019

And in case the tweet-copy doesn’t show it says: ‘Because your wife’s in love with Tom & you’re jealous.’

Twitter Rules Violation…. Tom is CANCELED! Sorry, It's the rules. — AUSTERE SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) November 5, 2019

I’ve heard this stuff is against twitter rules. Tom needs permanent banning! — Kristin (@KiKi1185) November 5, 2019

Seems the acct has been taken down. He hasn't posted from his acct on days. Was he suspended? — Rebecca R. (@VRWCmama) November 5, 2019

Eh, it was suspended.

Using kids as human shields is old hat to the left. — Anton Zilwicki (@antonzilwicky54) November 5, 2019

If you spend any time on Twitter you know evading suspension by creating a back-up account is a big NO-NO, which may have been why his account was suspended. Or, it could be that he started threatening people who noticed he was using his son’s name on a fake account by tweeting about snitches getting stitches.

Either way, the whole thing was just embarrassing and sadly super desperate.

Starting to think Tom needs a Twitter-intervention. Seriously.

