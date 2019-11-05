Donald Trump tweeted about an innocent group of family and friends from Utah who was caught between two ‘vicious drug cartels’; some people were killed and others are still missing.

He was understandably pissed off.

In other words, the president is ready to take care of the cartels if Mexico can’t (or won’t). Gosh, this attitude is a whole lot different from the last administration … you know, that Obama guy.

Remember Fast and Furious?

Katie Pavlich does and she did NOT hold back:

We kinda sorta love how she tagged Eric Holder.

HA!

Sounds like he’s more than ready to do that if necessary.

Hey now, Crazy Uncle Joe Biden said the same thing.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Sounds simple enough, yes?

 

Related:

Ding-a-ling Eric Swalwell’s attempt at dunking on McConnell with thread about laws House Dems have passed goes SO wrong

What a LOSER! Tom Arnold used his young son’s name on back-up Twitter account to troll while he’s ‘locked’

‘It’s his RIGHT!’ Techno Fog shares Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell’s pushback on the DOJ for requested docs in thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Katie PavlichMexican CartelsTrumpUtah