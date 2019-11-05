Donald Trump tweeted about an innocent group of family and friends from Utah who was caught between two ‘vicious drug cartels’; some people were killed and others are still missing.

He was understandably pissed off.

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

In other words, the president is ready to take care of the cartels if Mexico can’t (or won’t). Gosh, this attitude is a whole lot different from the last administration … you know, that Obama guy.

Remember Fast and Furious?

Katie Pavlich does and she did NOT hold back:

Huh, I wonder where the cartels got their guns…cc: @EricHolder https://t.co/pO6afkZzzt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 5, 2019

We kinda sorta love how she tagged Eric Holder.

HA!

Not a smidge of corruption. — brady teague (@bradyteague) November 5, 2019

I want our president to put pressure on Mexico to get justice for our citizens. — Patricia (@triciamap) November 5, 2019

Sounds like he’s more than ready to do that if necessary.

Obama said he had no scandals. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — John (@Johnste05340554) November 5, 2019

Hey now, Crazy Uncle Joe Biden said the same thing.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Build the wall, seal the border, then go get the bastards. — ❌Tenser, said the Tensor❌ (@bobaloo_1) November 5, 2019

Sounds simple enough, yes?

