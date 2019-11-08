Sen. Mark Warner seems like bad news, folks. Not only for people who live in Virginia (like this editor), but for the country in general. Any senator who acts as the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee who would deliberately hold up findings because he doesn’t politically agree with them is a real problem.

Look at this.

BREAKING: Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is holding up release of findings of panel's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia "collusion." Report, which had been due for release in Sept, is said to fully exonerate Trump,advisers pic.twitter.com/uBGwk5SaW9 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 7, 2019

Now, why oh why wouldn’t Warner want Trump exonerated? Gosh, Democrats have been making such a big deal of getting to the bottom of this whole deal, of protecting justice and the Constitution … you’d think Warner would be all over this.

Watch the Republicans quickly react with their usual response to democrat dishonesty and do nothing — Dillon (@000Dillon000) November 7, 2019

Maybe we’ll get lucky and they’re write an angrily worded letter.

He sucks. Unfortunately he’s also my Senator… — The Austere Dog Father (@RantsOutloud) November 8, 2019

Why is it up to him? He’s not the chair. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) November 7, 2019

So how is it possible that he can even do that? Oh yeah, no-trumper Richard Burr is the head of the committee, that’s how 😠 — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) November 7, 2019

The LAST thing they want is for Trump to be exonerated especially with the election not even a year out.

With an emphasis on "vice" chair. Release it Republicans! — Patrick King (@REEL_BRIEF) November 7, 2019

Right? Do SOMETHING.

Holding tax payer funded report back for political reasons. This is surely an abuse of power. Talk like they do. — DJE🇺🇸 (@DJE203) November 7, 2019

We’d have to call him a traitor if we were to start talking like they do.

Because if anyone is guilty of #Collusion it’s him. — Julie H Wright✝️ (@juliew38138) November 7, 2019

Because he was in on and still is a part of the coup. — calico (@tlynne_tracie) November 7, 2019

He’s, unfortunately, one our senators here in Virginia. We just had all branches of state government flipped to Democrats a few days ago and that’s disgraceful. The Republican Party needs to get serious with it’s investment in next year’s elections. Senate dems have to go! — David Costen (@costen_david) November 7, 2019

He's entirely corrupt. — Rett Copple (@RettCopple) November 7, 2019

It certainly looks corrupt-ish.

