As Twitchy reported throughout the week, the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, has some questionable tweets on his timeline that clearly demonstrate a partisan bias. Some might even say there’s a conflict of interest but we’ll leave that up to the experts … which clearly this editor is not.

BUT, it doesn’t take an expert to understand that calling for a literal coup of the president is pretty damn partisan and biased. Even Megyn Kelly called Zaid out:

And like clockwork, he played the victim and insisted he truly is non-partisan.

Dictatorships.

Oh FFS.

Rotten scoundrel. Now there’s an insult you don’t hear every day … it’s perfect.

Nope, not a bit.

LOL.

This guy …

Oh, he absolutely can be this stupid, and don’t call him ‘Shirley.’

 

