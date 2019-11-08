As Twitchy reported throughout the week, the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, has some questionable tweets on his timeline that clearly demonstrate a partisan bias. Some might even say there’s a conflict of interest but we’ll leave that up to the experts … which clearly this editor is not.

BUT, it doesn’t take an expert to understand that calling for a literal coup of the president is pretty damn partisan and biased. Even Megyn Kelly called Zaid out:

I earlier said I’ve always known @MarkSZaidEsq to be a straight shooter (he’s helped clients in situations I’ve covered, no matter whether it would hurt a D or R admin). But these tweets are clearly partisan, harshly anti-Trump & reveal an unambiguous desire to oust the prez. https://t.co/uOGo6bLYnD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 7, 2019

And like clockwork, he played the victim and insisted he truly is non-partisan.

Amazing how many ppl completely misunderstand def of "partisan". I have zero affiliation w/politics other than holding all public officials accountable. I wasn't aware in America citizens had to like their president. Those are dictatorships.https://t.co/jpPigHhncY https://t.co/yT6CENpWOA — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 7, 2019

Dictatorships.

Oh FFS.

Uh huh. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 7, 2019

Right, you're not partisan. Your tweets don't show a consistent history of being an Anti-American leftist fanatic at all. 💅 — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) November 7, 2019

Amazing what an arrogant little man confuses as patriotic resistance versus subversive illegality.

You are a bad person who needs to humble himself &stop talking only to citizens from your echo chamber of corruption. FYI a coup is anti American by definition you rotten scoundrel. — RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) November 7, 2019

Rotten scoundrel. Now there’s an insult you don’t hear every day … it’s perfect.

Your own words say otherwise. — Ginny (@ginkates) November 8, 2019

Nope, not a bit.

LOL.

This guy …

dude, youve been "outed" bruh .. embrace it. c'mon, are you IN the #resistance or not ? man the fu*k up .. or chicken the sh!t out .. what say you ? — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) November 7, 2019

Surely you can't be this stupid. — Nan (@Raebie) November 7, 2019

Oh, he absolutely can be this stupid, and don’t call him ‘Shirley.’

