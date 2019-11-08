Bernie, socialism sucks, dude.

And no amount of spinning and marketing will change that …

Seems Bernie’s newest target is evil Bill Gates who apparently refused to say he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren over evil Donald Trump. How dare Gates be against an overreaching, giant federal government that wants to pick his pocket to pay for a bunch of free crap that keeps their vapid base voting for them.

Say Bill Gates was actually taxed $100 billion. We could end homelessness and provide safe drinking water to everyone in this country. Bill would still be a multibillionaire. Our message: the billionaire class cannot have it all when so many have so little. https://t.co/fVlxuIGygf — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2019

Anyone else notice how quickly Bernie stopped babbling about taxing millionaires once he himself became one? It’s all just so dumb …

@AG_Conservative was good enough to take the cranky old socialist who yells at the sky apart in a thread and all he really needed was common sense and math.

Two forms of kryptonite for the Left.

No. If you taxed Gates 100 Billion, he would have to cash out all of his investments. That would crash the market and a ton of people would lose their jobs. & That one time influx in revenue wouldn’t even be enough to pay the government’s interest on debt this year. https://t.co/dRwJTfl63O — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Yeah, this editor has decided this phrase works in basically any story about how dense and out-of-touch the Left really is.

And c’mon, let’s not pretend Bernie actually cares about crashing the market or hurting the private world, he’s all about big government; that could well be a goal of his down the road.

The reason so many Americans have so much is because of people like Gates. Also, you can only take it from them once. Eventually you run out of other people’s money and have no one left who can create wealth. You won’t have another Gates to tax next year. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

Margaret Thatcher said it best, ‘Eventually you run out of other people’s money.’

If all you need to end homelessness is to 100 billion, why does CA have the worst homelessness problem in the country despite collecting hundreds of billions in tax revenue every year? These people are economic illiterates but want to micromanage our lives and the economy. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

Because CA is a sh*thole.

Oh, well that and the idea that taxing evil rich people will solve all of our problems is hooey.

Communist states: They steal the wealth from people who add value and it gets wasted by bureaucrats who add ~0. New wealth isn’t created. Then they are shocked they ran out of other people’s money to steal so they print more. The money becomes worthless. People die. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

Socialism kills.

Sorry, not sorry.

“The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” … Margaret Thatcher. — Jeffrey Munroe (@jkmunroe) November 8, 2019

Rinse and repeat. Soviet Union, Venezuela, etc — Ryan Fox (@FoxBolts11) November 7, 2019

The fact that a politician wants to point their finger at an individual American +say “You are responsible for ending x problem so hand over your $$ to (irresponsible) govnt” is gross. Gates gives billions to charity and billions in taxes. I trust him to do more w/$$ than govnt. — Becky P (@rmp619) November 7, 2019

Socialism is gross.

I'd say "wash, rinse, repeat" but there's no water left. — PAK-Man (@PaKruta) November 7, 2019

For communists these are features not bugs — Foose (@eigen_foose) November 8, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

