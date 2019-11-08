Bernie, socialism sucks, dude.

And no amount of spinning and marketing will change that …

Seems Bernie’s newest target is evil Bill Gates who apparently refused to say he’d vote for Elizabeth Warren over evil Donald Trump. How dare Gates be against an overreaching, giant federal government that wants to pick his pocket to pay for a bunch of free crap that keeps their vapid base voting for them.

Anyone else notice how quickly Bernie stopped babbling about taxing millionaires once he himself became one? It’s all just so dumb …

@AG_Conservative was good enough to take the cranky old socialist who yells at the sky apart in a thread and all he really needed was common sense and math.

Two forms of kryptonite for the Left.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Yeah, this editor has decided this phrase works in basically any story about how dense and out-of-touch the Left really is.

And c’mon, let’s not pretend Bernie actually cares about crashing the market or hurting the private world, he’s all about big government; that could well be a goal of his down the road.

Margaret Thatcher said it best, ‘Eventually you run out of other people’s money.’

Because CA is a sh*thole.

Oh, well that and the idea that taxing evil rich people will solve all of our problems is hooey.

Socialism kills.

Sorry, not sorry.

Socialism is gross.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

