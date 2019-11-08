Ruh-roh Chief Socialist Wannabe, sounds like the economist who originally signed off on your ‘Medicare For All’ garbage idea has figured out the ‘staggering cost’ of the plan is not a good thing.

Whoda thunk it?

🚨 Economist who signed off on the numbers behind Warren’s Medicare For All just came out against it. “I am not a fan of Medicare for All. We have 160 million people who have private insurance and are pretty happy with what they have. Why change that?”https://t.co/HiYpnp8k8d — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 8, 2019

There’s a reason other candidates aren’t pushing Medicare For All, Chief.

From Reuters:

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, also voiced skepticism that the wealth tax provision in Warren’s plan – a key funding mechanism – will produce predicted levels of revenue because those targeted by the tax will seek to dodge it. “It’s not hard to believe billionaires are going to use every resource to avoid paying the tax,” Zandi said. … Yet Zandi warned the wealth tax revenue predictions may not hold up if she also simultaneously tries to fund her proposed expansion of government programs, including free child-care and student debt forgiveness. “I’m skeptical the wealth tax will generate the same amount of revenue after considering all her plans together,” he said.

Skeptical.

Yeah, us too.

Heh.

And to his point, why change what’s working? If only Democrats had been told this waaaaay back in 2010.

🤔🤔🤔 “A leading economist who vouched for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s healthcare reform plan told Reuters on Thursday he doubts its staggering cost can be fully covered alongside her other government programs.” https://t.co/A8ZbSw1OUn — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) November 8, 2019

Staggering cost.

Covered alongside her other government programs.

Everyone repeat after us … NO THANK YOU.

Related:

‘Under the radar’: @Techno_Fog sheds light on another stunt Deep State is trying to pull while YOU’RE distracted with Trump

‘You’ll run out of money to steal’: @AG_Conservative SCHOOLS Bernie Sanders and his ‘tax Bill Gates’ plan with basic math

He doth protest too much! Megyn Kelly calls whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid OUT for his anti-Trump tweets and he just can’t DEAL