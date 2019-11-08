Democrats have been having a resist-gasm since Virginia turned blue on election day, pretending it was a reflection on Trump and how he’s in DEEP trouble next year.

But the reality is the GOP all but handed the election over in some districts (not even challenged!) PLUS Eric Holder played a part … Kimberley Strassel spelled it out.

The Democrats’ redistricting effort caught the GOP flatfooted and buoyed the left’s win in Virginia, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/OQ2Nm9NDeI via @WSJ — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 8, 2019

Flatfooted is perfect.

From the Wall Street Journal:

This was Mr. Holder’s plan. While most prominent Democrats spent the months following Donald Trump’s election plotting future runs, Mr. Holder was launching the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, committed to domination of electoral mapmaking through the courts and legislatures. The NDRC spent its first years aggressively litigating legislative maps it didn’t like, to great success. Virginia’s election was the first test of the electoral piece of Mr. Holder’s strategy, and it will now serve as the model by which Democrats attempt to gain redistricting power in 11 other key states next year.

In other words, it wasn’t some great blue movement that hates Trump that turned the state blue, but a sneaky a*s like Holder pushing to redistrict the state and giving Democrats an unfair advantage through the courts and legislatures. Imagine if a Republican had done this? GERRYMANDERING!

So the D’s do believe in #gerrymandering. — Big B (@blaubaugh) November 8, 2019

Yes, yes they do.

The Virginia GOP was outraised 11 million to 4 and 25 percent of the districts didn’t even field a candidate need new leadership — Ben Kowalski (@BenKowalski3) November 8, 2019

It’s really sad, in some districts they didn’t even try. Between a lackluster GOP party and Holder’s antics, the state never had a chance.

So which state is next? Will the @gop wake up flatfoot again? — Blackhawk RWF (@blackhawkrwf) November 8, 2019

Ballot Harvesting used in CA in 16 will be used across the country. GOP is in big trouble — harpheadingtophilly (@harpheadingtop2) November 8, 2019

Democrats will do anything for power and if the GOP doesn’t figure out how to fight back it could definitely spell bad news for the party, and for the country.

Related:

OOF: Byron York just made Adam Schiff look even SCHIFFTIER for calling ‘State’s top anti-corruption Ukraine guy’ to testify (screenshots)

Sparky, tax revenue went UP: Brit Hume shuts down Democrats still crying over and blaming Trump tax cuts for the deficit

‘Under the radar’: @Techno_Fog sheds light on another stunt Deep State is trying to pull while YOU’RE distracted with Trump