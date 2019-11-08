Troll level master?

The original #MAGAChallenge was pretty good, but Trump retweeting it and inviting the winners to the White House? EPIC.

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

So hilarious in both a good and bad way.

So of course the Left has lost their damn minds over it.

Granted, they lose their minds about most everything these days but this is a fairly impressive meltdown to say the least.

You know that face you make when something smells really weird in the fridge and you’re not sure what’s gone bad? Yup, just made that face. She sounds like a broken fan-belt in an old Chevy.

If nothing else, the #MAGACHALLENGE has taught us that all the talented rappers are Liberals. — Sergio (@siano4progress) November 8, 2019

#MAGACHALLENGE this has got to be the dumbest sh….. pic.twitter.com/NdvFMCQ4SZ — queenofpettysjt (@tuckqueen) November 8, 2019

We agree but likely for different reasons.

The #MAGACHALLENGE should be to get Trumpsters to learn to read…. pic.twitter.com/jJo7OucR2B — Diemme Black (@DiemmeBlack) November 8, 2019

They’re just not all that funny or clever.

Oh my god. I just felt a piece of my soul die. This is so wrong, from every angle. Trump is using you…he is commanding you to dance and sing for him, for his own aggrandizement. Plus you probably had to donate to him for the honor of debasing yourself. #MAGACHALLENGE https://t.co/KgElRh7WUl — MoonlessMidnight (@MoonlessMidnt) November 8, 2019

If a piece of your soul dies over a Twitter challenge you might need to get out more.

Okay one more art piece for the #MAGACHALLENGE. This should get me to the White House! I even added Baby Jesus. Bless! pic.twitter.com/EoWTVOcBOf — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 8, 2019

*sigh*

Poor Tony.

#MAGAChallenge sounds like a competition to see if you can survive Thanksgiving dinner with your parents. Performance-enhancing drugs encouraged. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) November 8, 2019

Hurrrrr der.

#MAGACHALLENGE to all of MAGA: Stop being sexist racist pieces of 💩 and actually put the country's interests ahead of your own selfish sexist racist interests. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 8, 2019

Remember when David made a joke about the terror attack that took place during an Arianna Grande concert that killed a bunch of teenagers?

We do.

WATCH: Natasha clearly shook her head NO when I asked her if she wanted me to submit her for #MAGACHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/LeeFUxHxDT — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) November 8, 2019

I think the #MAGACHALLENGE is to survive ONE up close and awkward interaction with Donald Trump without:

A) throwing up

B) laughing

C) being extorted for dirt on Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/IRB9HHXmys — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) November 8, 2019

They do realize we’re just laughing at all of them at this point, right?

The real #MAGACHALLENGE is how many times can you betray America in one day. Maga Traitors, on your mark, get set, and GO! 😂 — Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) November 8, 2019

Weak.

So very weak.

