William Shatner is one of our very favorite accounts on Twitter mainly because he just sort of hangs out with normal, everyday people which usually leads to him slapping trolls around.

You know, like the rest of us.

He’s not focused on pushing some social justice movement or complaining about Trump like other celebrities … nope. Usually, he’s talking about various projects he’s working on while schooling ‘younguns’ about this or that. For example:

Well if it’s not you, then who are you blaming? I lived in a trailer doing summer stock to pay to support my 3 daughters and to pay the mortgage. https://t.co/ea2XiXwwSd — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 10, 2019

Now, we can’t see what the user ‘kcblahblahblah’ tweeted to get William’s attention (they have since deleted it), but we are guessing it was complaining about how hard it is for people today. Check out this assist from a ‘Random Guy’.

That's the point. Mortgage and kids cost way more today than they did for you in the 60s. — Random Guy (@PhillyGuy1976) November 10, 2019

Ummm … we’re not sure that math adds up, chief.

I’m a Boomer, I had my first mortgage in the mid eighties when interest rates were 21%. Every generation has their own crap to deal with. — Paul Le Cornec (@PaulLeCornec1) November 10, 2019

Interest rates are now roughly 3-5% depending on your financial ‘health’ and credit. But that didn’t stop this random dude from further playing the ‘poor me’ game.

The median mortgage rate in 85 was 12% and the median home value was 85k which is 200k in today's money. The median home price today is 315k. Things are more expensive than ever — Random Guy (@PhillyGuy1976) November 10, 2019

Captain Kirk finally had enough …

Ok math whiz: a $85k 30 year mortgage with 12% interest in 1985 actual total cost was $315k. A $315k 30 yr mortgage today at 3.8% is $525k total. $315,000 in 1985 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $751,664.36 in 2019. So it’s cheaper today to buy a median price home🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/W0tXSMUjmS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 10, 2019

He’s dead Jim, DEAD!

And oopsie.

That stinkin’ math, always disproving melodramatic talking points.

KABOOM💥 — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) November 10, 2019

Whoa… #Legit There's another debate to never start with the Captain. — Llama Monster (dww25921) (@dww25921) November 10, 2019

I am seriously impressed. 👍🏆 — Ed Preston (@edpreston) November 10, 2019

We were told there would be no math.

That was a lot of math. I'm gonna go lie down. — The Dactylonomic DQH (@waelse1) November 10, 2019

Us too.

Related:

WHOA … WTF?! Tariq Nasheed seriously DUMPS on Democrats while giving Trump credit for helping Black Americans

REEEEEE! Trump tweeting #MAGAChallenge causes Leftie meltdown unlike anything we’ve seen since the 2016 Election

‘Sue to BLUE’: Kim Strassel has some bad news for Democrats claiming it was a big ol’ Blue WAVE in Virginia