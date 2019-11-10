Undercover Huber shared an FYI about why the media is really trying to protect the identity of the whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Wait, we’re not supposed to say his name … our bad, Eric Ciaramella. We’ll work on that in the future, Eric Ciaramella.

Huh, sounds like ‘John W Huber’ is onto something to us. What do you guys think?

Once a leaker always a leaker we always say.

And gross, that’s such a horrible and disgusting visual.

Let’s hope they warn us ahead of time so we can make an adequate amount of popcorn.

Calling a dirty leaker a whistleblower doesn’t make him any more honorable or just.

He might need a calculator to come up with an actual total.

That’s why they want him to write down his answers, yup.

Which is why he MUST testify in person and under oath.

Or their other favorite, ‘a source close to/informed about the situation.’

Yup.

 

