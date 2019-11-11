According to Lauren Duca, nobody deserves to make a bunch of money even if they’ve earned it and it’s theirs, and that’s her justification for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax because math and stuff.

Why does she get to decide what someone ‘deserves’.

Ok, fine, we’ve decided she deserves a $1.25.

That’s it.

And now she’s complaining that people don’t think we should tax billionaires out of existence.

There are really people tweeting at me to defend the existence of billionaires right now. pic.twitter.com/YOFL4XOEIM — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 11, 2019

She really doesn’t get it, folks. No wonder she’s pushing Warren’s tax plan …

I've decided you only deserve 50K.

That's how Democrat logic works right. I decide what you earn and keep. Thanks. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) November 11, 2019

Dude, that’s way too much.

You sound like my 7 year old playing the game "Life" when she asks where the space is where we get to just take someone else's $$ because they have more — Jeremy Palo (@scoobs2254) November 11, 2019

IT’S NOT FAIR.

You don't get to decide what others deserve.

Journalisming is hard. — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) November 11, 2019

Add math to that and yup, these types get all sorts of confused.

"Deserves" is a meaningless word like "fair" or "unfair," only used by children. Adults don't whine about the success of others. — William Keane (@largebill68) November 11, 2019

Hence feminist.

They are already taxed. And no one has any right to determine what amount of money anyone should have — Jer™️ (@jerbergmann) November 11, 2019

Taxation is theft pic.twitter.com/xml6DVXCHR — Rich Flores (@mackdaddyrich) November 11, 2019

Preach brother.

You're going to have to pass a constitutional amendment first. Good luck with that. https://t.co/ICFIz4ASSH — RBe (@RBPundit) November 11, 2019

Yeah, we don’t see this happening anytime soon.

But a feminist can dream.

I'm sorry this is happening to you — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 11, 2019

You don't get to decide what people deserve. And it still wouldn't pay for the plan. — Schad N. Freude (@schad_n) November 11, 2019

This went well, Lauren. Way to go.

Wtf is wrong with you? — Bee (@bee_beretta) November 11, 2019

How long ya’ got?

