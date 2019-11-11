Folks, you won’t believe it but over the weekend someone KNIFED a Trump balloon.

THE HUMANITY.

Won’t someone please think of the balloons for a change?! We need common sense knife control right NOW!

No?

Ok, so it’s a bit dramatic but with the way the media covered the dork deflating a giant Trump balloon over the weekend, you’d think it was some sort of ATTACK or something. Greg Gutfeld summed it up perfectly:

quick but memorable lesson: a media that wants to manipulate you will effortlessly describe the deflation of a balloon as a "knifing." — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 10, 2019

That innocent balloon was KNIFED in broad daylight!

Stupid of this magnitude really should be painful after a while, don’t ya’ think?

another lesson: it wasn't "commentary" that created the Vaping scare. It was "news" – whose graphics shaded an entire state when ONE case of vaping-related illness occurred. commentary thats labeled beats "news" that isn't. (sincerely, a commentary gremlin). — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 10, 2019

Commentary gremlin … that’s sort of what we do here at Twitchy so does that make us commentary gremlins? This editor wants to be a commentary gremlin!

the media: some guy popping an inanimate balloon is a "knifing," but a mob of masked thugs clobbering someone is "fighting against hate." — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 10, 2019

Brave, masked warriors standing fast in the face of fascist evil.

Yikes, that could’ve been a CNN headline.

yep, this goofy guy KNIFED a balloon, but the head of ISIS was an austere religious scholar. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 10, 2019

Ouch.

This guy knifed a baby Trump ballon and gets charged with a felony, but, Jussie Smollet has all charges dropped against him. — Race Bannon (@RaceBannon18Z) November 11, 2019

It’s an epidemic now!

Greg, I can't look at Adam Schiff without seeing Tom Shillue. — Thank a Veteran today (@njeannie1) November 11, 2019

Neither can we.

And now we've learned that balloonicide is a felony. — Robert Dean Wells (@GryphonsRAWK) November 11, 2019

Who knew?

Greg, the dude deflated the balloon to protect the Environment !!!! He should get a Medal 🏅 for saving the Planet — Comet (@BBComet) November 11, 2019

Hey now, there’s some spin.

Perfect!

