The Greg Gutfeld Show shared Adam Schiff trying to take a selfie video to impress the millennials and this editor may well have just hurt herself trying to hold the guffaws in.
Adam Schiff tries to take a selfie video. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/NmdVP4Qd9l
— Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) November 10, 2019
‘Fortnite, vaping, Leonardo Dicaprio … see, I get millennials.’
HA HA HA HA HA HA
@tomshillue’s Shiff is spot on priceless. 😂
— On the Mohawk (@onthemohawk) November 10, 2019
It’s the eyes, right?
This was a great one! Tom Shilue got Adam Schiff spot on! This is one of the better Adam Schiff skits! Keep them coming!
— Chris Conlan (@ChrisConlan7) November 10, 2019
Has anyone ever seen Shillue and Schiff in the same place at the same time?
— Jason (@RoyalsFreeOut) November 10, 2019
Whoa. Good point.
I absolutely loved these on your show tonight! 😍 You could teach those late night “comedians” a thing or two. I don’t think they actually know what comedy is! Great show as always!
— Jenny (@jenny80579760) November 10, 2019
— ~ScathersRatpaw~ (@ScathersRatpaw2) November 10, 2019
The close-up to his eyes is almost painful.
"The crawling Eye", 1958, staring Forest Tucker.
— Tooleman (@Tooleman6) November 10, 2019
OMG YES THAT!
Like a scary B movie.
So damn brilliant though.
