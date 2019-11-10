This.

Is.

So.

Damn.

Funny.

The Greg Gutfeld Show shared Adam Schiff trying to take a selfie video to impress the millennials and this editor may well have just hurt herself trying to hold the guffaws in.

‘Fortnite, vaping, Leonardo Dicaprio … see, I get millennials.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

It’s the eyes, right?

Whoa. Good point.

The close-up to his eyes is almost painful.

OMG YES THAT!

Like a scary B movie.

So damn brilliant though.

Related:

He’s RIGHT you know: Undercover Huber shares the REAL reason media are so desperate to protect whistleblower’s identity

‘Ok math WHIZ’: William Shatner takes troll whining about how much HARDER it is for people today APART with simple math

WHOA … WTF?! Tariq Nasheed seriously DUMPS on Democrats while giving Trump credit for helping Black Americans

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffgreg gutfeld