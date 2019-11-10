This.

Is.

So.

Damn.

Funny.

The Greg Gutfeld Show shared Adam Schiff trying to take a selfie video to impress the millennials and this editor may well have just hurt herself trying to hold the guffaws in.

Adam Schiff tries to take a selfie video. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/NmdVP4Qd9l — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) November 10, 2019

‘Fortnite, vaping, Leonardo Dicaprio … see, I get millennials.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

@tomshillue’s Shiff is spot on priceless. 😂 — On the Mohawk (@onthemohawk) November 10, 2019

It’s the eyes, right?

This was a great one! Tom Shilue got Adam Schiff spot on! This is one of the better Adam Schiff skits! Keep them coming! — Chris Conlan (@ChrisConlan7) November 10, 2019

Has anyone ever seen Shillue and Schiff in the same place at the same time? — Jason (@RoyalsFreeOut) November 10, 2019

Whoa. Good point.

I absolutely loved these on your show tonight! 😍 You could teach those late night “comedians” a thing or two. I don’t think they actually know what comedy is! Great show as always! — Jenny (@jenny80579760) November 10, 2019

The close-up to his eyes is almost painful.

"The crawling Eye", 1958, staring Forest Tucker. — Tooleman (@Tooleman6) November 10, 2019

OMG YES THAT!

Like a scary B movie.

So damn brilliant though.

