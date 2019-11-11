Senator Marsha Blackburn may indeed be onto something with her tweet about Jesus warning us to watch out for the lawyers, especially lawyers like Mark Zaid. You know, Eric Ciaramella’s … err … we mean the whistleblower’s attorney, the guy Louise Mensch very publicly fired on Twitter.

Yeah, that guy.

She’s right you know.

A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers. https://t.co/GqBBPOL9iw — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 10, 2019

And for whatever reason Soledad O’Brien thought she’d jump in and run interference for Zaid …

Ugh, I now have to start tweeting biblical verses at Senator Blackburn becuse she’s confusing Jesus and Shakespeare. Also she’s clueless about context. https://t.co/VlmsE4gt6Z — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) November 11, 2019

One of the biggest snafus in Twitter ‘debating’ it pretending you’re somehow the expert while dunking on someone else when clearly you are not.

In other words, Soledad really should have stayed in her own lane because this did NOT go well for her.

Like, at all.

Well, if anyone's an expert on being clueless… — Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) November 11, 2019

Fair.

Your arrogance is matched only by your ignorance. pic.twitter.com/qjhYKjcvYd — ᴰᵒᵘᵍˡᵃˢ (@DouglasShrugged) November 11, 2019

And folks, you never want your ignorance and arrogance being matched … just sayin’.

Luke 11:46 “One of the lawyers answered him, ‘Teacher, in saying these things you insult us also.’ And [Jesus] said, ‘Woe to you lawyers also! For you load people with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.’” — PattiO (@soylentbeige) November 11, 2019

Huh, that doesn’t sound like Shakespeare.

Whoda thunk it.

We’re seeing a trend here, Soledad.

I assume she is referring to Luke 11:46 (ESV) — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 11, 2019

We do as well.

Sean Davis was good enough to take a moment out of his busy schedule to embarrass her as well.

“One of the lawyers answered him, ‘Teacher, in saying these things you insult us also.’ And [Jesus] said, ‘Woe to you lawyers also! For you load people with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.’” https://t.co/8XgojcTMvP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 11, 2019

See? Conservatives are givers.

